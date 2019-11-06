After a successful seven-year career in Impact Wrestling, Jessica Kresa went from knocking people out in the ring to knocking them out with her signature hot sauces from inside her food truck.

But when the “Meat and Greet Food Truck” burned to the ground in September, it was Kresa who was floored.

“Pretty much everything blew up . . . I saved maybe one hot sauce,” said Kresa, better known to fans as gruff, foul-mouthed ODB.

“It was my love for almost three years. And it was just starting to get bigger and bigger each year. And to see it all gone . . . all that hard work,” Kresa added. “It was pretty devastating.”

On Thursday and Friday, New York-area wrestling fans will have an opportunity to help Kresa get her food truck business back up and running. Kresa’s former employer, Impact Wrestling, returns to Long Island City for a pair of television tapings and said it will donate all the ticket revenue to the former women’s champion.

“They actually called me last week and told me that. I was like, ‘What? Are you for real?’," said Kresa, 41. “That means a lot to me . . . I didn’t realize how much I was loved in the wrestling business.”

Kresa said she’ll be bringing her wrestling gear to the Melrose Ballroom for the tapings of Impact, which recently moved to its new cable home, AXS TV, on Tuesday nights. Kresa said she looks forward to reuniting with some familiar faces as well as getting to know some new ones, including top star Tessa Blanchard, who has made a name for herself by competing in the men’s division.

Kresa, who wrestled for the company from 2007 to 2014, said she’s proud to have helped set the foundation for the women’s wrestling movement, including by showing that women don’t have to look like “bikini models” to perform in a ring.

“I think we opened up the door for a new era of women’s wrestling,” said Kresa, who found it particularly “cool” that WWE featured the first all-women main event at WrestleMania earlier this year. “Every girl from every era should be proud, because they got there from all of us working together.”