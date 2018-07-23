Long Island will host the first ever women’s exclusive WWE pay-per-view event, the company announced Monday.

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon made the announcement at the beginning of Monday Night Raw in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The event, dubbed “Evolution,” featuring WWE’s female superstars, will be held on Oct. 28 at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum.

“This historic event marks another milestone in WWE’s women’s evolution,” McMahon said. “The spotlight just got brighter for these athletic, talented women, who will once again showcase to the world that they can break down barriers and blaze their own trails.”

The pro wrestling company has taken several steps in recent years to promote its women wrestlers, which include Alexa Bliss, Carmella and former UFC headliner Ronda Rousey. Once relegated to lingerie pillow fights, WWE’s women in recent years have been featured in pay-per-view main event bouts, including in their own 30-woman Royal Rumble match in January.

WWE Executive Vice President Paul “Triple H” Levesque said the company’s female stars “have overdelivered in every opportunity presented to them.”

“I expect nothing different during our first-ever all-women’s pay-per-view event,” he said.

Tickets for WWE Evolution will be available Friday, Aug. 24, at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.