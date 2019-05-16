NHL

Schoenfeld steps down

With the Rangers already looking for a new president following Glen Sather’s decision to step down from that position, the team announced Thursday that Jim Schoenfeld, the team’s senior vice president and assistant general manager, is leaving his position after 17 years with the organization.

The official news release didn’t say anything about retiring, but Schoenfeld is 66, and two years ago he had passed along his duties of being the GM of the Rangers’ Hartford affiliate to Chris Drury.

Schoenfeld’s main responsibilities the last two years had been to serve as an advisor to Sather, but with Sather announcing in April that he would be stepping down, and with the Rangers about to bring in a new president (Blue Jackets president John Davidson, a former goaltender and television broadcaster for the Rangers, is considered a strong candidate to take over for Sather), Schoenfeld’s role in the organization seemed less than certain.

Schoenfeld joined the Rangers in 2002 as an assistant coach and held several positions within the organization, including being GM and coach for AHL Hartford.

Prior to joining the Rangers, he had been a coach in the NHL for parts of 10 seasons, with the Sabres, Devils, Capitals and Phoenix. His record was 256-246-78. Schoenfeld played 13 seasons as a defenseman with the Sabres, Red Wings and Bruins, and he is a member of the Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame and the Sabres Hall of Fame. — COLIN STEPHENSON

NFL

Peterson suspended for six

Arizona Cardinals All-Pro cornerback Patrick Peterson has been suspended for the first six games of the 2019 season for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy.

The NFL did not specify which illegal substance Peterson allegedly used.

Peterson can participate in all offseason workouts and preseason games. He will be eligible to return Oct. 14, before Arizona’s game against the Giants.

Anderson signs tender

Wide receiver Robby Anderson signed his restricted free-agent tender, the Jets announced Thursday.

Anderson will make about $3 million in what will be a big year for the speedy receiver who was undrafted out of Temple. He will be an unrestricted free agent next year and will be looking for a big payday.

The Jets could sign Anderson to a contract extension in-season as they did with Quincy Enunwa last year. — AL IANNAZZONE

Pioli leaving Falcons

Scott Pioli stepped down Thursday after more than five years as assistant general manager of the Atlanta Falcons, the latest front-office change for a team coming off a disappointing season.

“I am ready for a change,” he said in a statement released by the team.

Pioli said he had intended to spend only two or three years working under Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff. He thanked the team for giving him a chance to carry on his career after he was fired as Kansas City’s general manager following a dismal 2-14 season in 2012.

WNBA

Cambage traded to Las Vegas

6-8 Australian Liz Cambage was traded from Dallas to Las Vegas for Moriah Jefferson, Isabelle Harrison and the Aces’ first two picks in 2020.

“The journey it took to get here will make a great story one day,” said Bill Laimbeer, president and coach of the Aces. “Everyone in the Aces family is excited to welcome Liz to Las Vegas.”

Cambage, who finished second behind Breanna Stewart in WNBA MVP balloting last year, said in January she no longer wanted to play in Dallas. Potential deals the past few weeks never materialized. All of which weighed on Cambage, who took to social media with emotional posts this week. Cambage is in Australia and is expected to get to Las Vegas this weekend.

The 27-year-old center set a league record last season by scoring 53 points against the Liberty. She averaged 23 points and 9.7 rebounds last year.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

St. John’s gets two

Mike Anderson added his first two recruits as St. John’s coach with John McGriff and Damien Sears signing letters of intent, the school announced on Thursday. McGriff, a 6-foot point guard, comes to St. John’s from Bishop McNamara in Forestville, Maryland. Sears, a 6-7, 230-pound forward, spent this past season at Western Oklahoma State, where he averaged 12.8 points and 8.6 rebounds per game.