TODAY'S PAPER
47° Good Evening
NEWSDAY DEALS
SEARCH
YOU ARE A DEALS MEMBERVIEW DEALS
47° Good Evening
Sports

TV sports archive for Monday, April 27

By Newsday Staff
Print

Television has a treasure trove of fan-favorite moments they are filling their schedule with during the sports world’s play stoppage. Here is a sampling of what’s on:
 

SNY (11 a.m.-2 p.m.): Twins vs. Mets, Curtis Granderson delivers in the 12th, Sept. 17, 2016.

MSG (1-3 p.m.): NHL Patrick Division semifinals, Game 1, Flyers vs. Rangers, John Vanbiesbrouck wins first playoff start, April 9, 1986.

MSG+ (7-9 p.m.): NHL, Patrick Division semifinals, Game 5, Rangers vs. Islanders, Ken Morrow wins it in OT, April 10, 1984.

ESPN (8-11 p.m.): NFL, Bills vs. Cowboys, Nick Folk must kick winning FG twice, Oct. 8, 2007.

FS1 (8-11 p.m.): College football, Stanford vs. Notre Dame decided on final play, Nov. 28, 2015.

By Newsday Staff

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Giants head coach Joe Judge speaks during a Judge wanted, and got, players who understand his culture
Jets general manager Joe Douglas speaks during a Some great picks and interesting choices by Jets GM Douglas
Alabama defensive back Xavier McKinney cheers during the Now that the new rookies are Giants, what happens next?
A general view of an NBA basketball at Report: NBA teams allowed to open facilities Friday with restrictions
In this Feb. 28, 2020, file photo, Louisville Jets bank on top pick Becton having huge impact
Giants coach Joe Judge speaks at his introductory After late audible, Judge completes draft without pal Abby
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search