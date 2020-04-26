TV sports archive for Monday, April 27

Television has a treasure trove of fan-favorite moments they are filling their schedule with during the sports world’s play stoppage. Here is a sampling of what’s on:





SNY (11 a.m.-2 p.m.): Twins vs. Mets, Curtis Granderson delivers in the 12th, Sept. 17, 2016.

MSG (1-3 p.m.): NHL Patrick Division semifinals, Game 1, Flyers vs. Rangers, John Vanbiesbrouck wins first playoff start, April 9, 1986.

MSG+ (7-9 p.m.): NHL, Patrick Division semifinals, Game 5, Rangers vs. Islanders, Ken Morrow wins it in OT, April 10, 1984.

ESPN (8-11 p.m.): NFL, Bills vs. Cowboys, Nick Folk must kick winning FG twice, Oct. 8, 2007.

FS1 (8-11 p.m.): College football, Stanford vs. Notre Dame decided on final play, Nov. 28, 2015.