Red Bulls vs. Atlanta United

Atlanta United defeat the New York Red Bulls 3-0 in the opening leg of the Eastern Conference final on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018.

Atlanta United midfielder Eric Remedi (11) and New York Red Bulls forward Brian White (42) head the ball In the second half of an MLS soccer playoff game Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, in Atlanta.

Goalkeeper Brad Guzan #1 of Atlanta United reacts after the first goal scored by Josef Martinez #7 against the New York Red Bulls during the MLS Eastern Conference Finals between Atlanta United and the New York Red Bulls at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 25, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 25: Alex Muyl #19 of New York Red Bulls challenges Greg Garza #4 of Atlanta United during the MLS Eastern Conference Finals between Atlanta United and the New York Red Bulls at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 25, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Leandro Gonzalez #5 of Atlanta United wins a header against Bradley Wright-Phillips #99 of New York Red Bulls during the MLS Eastern Conference Finals between Atlanta United and the New York Red Bulls at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 25, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Franco Escobar #2 of Atlanta United celebrates scoring the second goal against the New York Red Bulls in the second half of the MLS Eastern Conference Finals between Atlanta United and the New York Red Bulls at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 25, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Atlanta United forward Josef Martinez (7) takes a photo with fans after defeating the New York Red Bulls in an MLS soccer playoff game Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, in Atlanta.

Atlanta United forward Hector Villalba (15), center, reacts after scoring a goal In the second half of an MLS soccer playoff game against the New York Red Bulls, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, in Atlanta.

Atlanta United forward Josef Martinez reacts after scoring a goal against the New York Red Bulls during the first half in their Eastern Conference finals MLS soccer game on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, in Atlanta.

New York Red Bulls defender Connor Lade (5) and Atlanta United defender Franco Escobar (2) fight for the ball MLS soccer playoff game Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, in Atlanta.