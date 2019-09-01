TODAY'S PAPER
71° Good Evening
SEARCH
71° Good Evening
SportsSoccer

Alexandru Mitrita leads New York City FC past Whitecaps

New York City FC forward Alexandru Mitrita moves

New York City FC forward Alexandru Mitrita moves the ball up the pitch during the second half of an MLS soccer match against FC Cincinnati, Thursday, June 6, 2019. Photo Credit: AP/Steve Luciano

By The Associated Press
Print

VANCOUVER, British Columbia - (AP) -- Alexandru Mitrita had a goal and an assist, leading New York City FC to a 3-1 win over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday.

New York (14-5-8) scored a pair of goals in a 16-minute span and won its fourth straight.

Vancouver lost its third MLS game in eight days.

Heber and Gary Mackay-Steven, an early first half substitution, also scored for New York.

Forward Yordy Reyna scored in the 64th minute for Vancouver (6-15-9).

Associated Press logo
By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Edwin Encarnacion #30 of the New York Yankees Encarnacion could return to Bronx on Tuesday
Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard delivers to a Syndergaard bounces back with gem as Mets beat Nats
Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez #24 hits a double Yankees' streak without being shut out ends at 220
Clint Frazier #77 of the Yankees can't come Rieber: Frazier's defense worth watching for wrong reasons
Mets' Brandon Nimmo high-fives teammates in the dugout Nimmo an immediate contributor in return from IL
Jeff McNeil is trying to get some of Lennon: Jeff McNeil picking spots for power
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search