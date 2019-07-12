TODAY'S PAPER
LI native Allie Long's hotel room burglarized after ESPYs

New York City held a ticker-tape parade on Wednesday for the U.S. women's national soccer team, with fans lining the streets to celebrate the team's fourth World Cup win.  (Credit: Newsday staff)

By The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES — The Women's World Cup championship celebration was cut short for Long Island's Allie Long after the U.S. women's soccer team member discovered someone had burglarized her hotel room in Los Angeles.

Long, a Northport native, tweeted on Thursday it happened after the team was honored at The ESPYs on Wednesday night.

Long wrote "someone stole my wedding ring, cash and the key to my favorite city." She's referring to the symbolic key that New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio gave the players following a ticker-tape parade on Tuesday.

In the post, she asked de Blasio if they make copies because she "would love a new one."

De Blasio tweeted in response: "So sorry to hear it, Allie. Hang in there. Don’t worry about the key. Like any good New Yorker, we keep a spare for our neighbors! We got you covered."

KABC-TV reports the LAPD is reviewing video from the hotel where Long was staying.

