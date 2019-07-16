Allie Long got a big surprise and a new key to New York City.

Long and her United States women’s national soccer teammates were in New York City last Wednesday for a ticker-tape parade up the Canyon of Heroes to celebrate their World Cup title. Each member of the team received a key to the city from Mayor Bill de Blasio.

The team then flew to Los Angeles to attend ESPN’s ESPYs awards show later that day. After the show, Long, who was born in Huntington and grew up in Northport, said her Los Angeles hotel room was burglarized while she and her husband were away from the room. Long said her wedding ring, cash and key to the city were among the missing items.

Long initially revealed the theft on her verified Twitter account and asked de Blasio if she could get another key to the city. De Blasio responded from his verified Twitter account, writing, “Like any good New Yorker, we keep a spare for our neighbors.”

On Tuesday, Long got her replacement key when New York City first lady Chirlane McCray surprised her during an appearance on the CBS Sports Network show “We Need to Talk.” The show aired Tuesday night, but CBS Sports Network put a snippet of the show on its verified Twitter account earlier on Tuesday.

“Thank you so much. This is amazing,” Long told McCray as she received the key.

“We love you,” McCray told Long. “New York City is still celebrating your victory. It was such an honor to host you and the team last week. We’re watching you and cheering you on. And as the mayor said, we always have a copy for our neighbors.”