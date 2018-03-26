TODAY'S PAPER
28° Good Afternoon
28° Good Afternoon
SportsSoccer

Ex-Hicksville player Amanda Rooney to play pro soccer in Lithuania

She signs contract with Gintra-Universitetas, which plays in the country’s top division.

Hicksville's Amanda Rooney helped USC win a national

Hicksville's Amanda Rooney helped USC win a national title. Photo Credit: USC Athletics

By Mike Ruiz michael.ruiz@newsday.com
Print

Former HIcksville star and USC midfielder Amanda Rooney has signed a contract with Lithuanian women’s soccer club Gintra-Universitetas, she confirmed on Monday.

Rooney’s deal runs through Nov. 1, and she will be joining the club in “mid-to-late April.”

“I’m definitely most excited about showing what I can do at the professional level,” said Rooney, 22, who scored three goals over three seasons at USC and won a national championship with the Trojans in 2016.

Gintra is a member of the A Lyga, the top division of Lithuanian women’s soccer. The club advanced to the UEFA Women’s Champions League Round of 16 in 2017 and will return to the tournament in August after winning the Baltic League last year.

Although Rooney said she also spoke with “four or five” American franchises during the negotiation process, she said the opportunity to live and play in Europe, as well as the potential to compete in the Champions League, were among the defining factors in her decision to sign with Gintra.

“Not many people get this sort of opportunity,” Rooney said. “I felt that this would be a good place to start my professional career. And then from here on it exposes me to other options.”

After overcoming multiple injuries throughout her collegiate career, including a fractured ankle and dislocated shoulder, Rooney touched on the emotions of fulfilling her lifelong dream of becoming a professional soccer player.

“It’s humbling,” Rooney said. “But at the same time it’s what I’ve worked for. This has been the plan from the beginning. I was never planning on ending my soccer career in high school or college, so this has always been it.”

New York Sports

Knicks' Trey Burke (23) is fouled as he Burke hits career-high 42, but Knicks fall in OT
Enes Kanter of the Knicks reacts after a Kanter close to hiring agent to chase endorsements
Yankees first baseman Greg Bird looks on during Bird to undergo ankle surgery, miss 6-8 weeks
This Nov. 13, 2017, file photo shows Miami After Jets rescind offer, Suh agrees on deal with Rams
New York Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan speaks Maccagnan says he’s content with No. 3 overall pick
Hofstra University No. 3 Zeke Upshaw surveys the Ex-Hofstra player dies after collapsing in G League game