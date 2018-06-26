TODAY'S PAPER
73° Good Afternoon
73° Good Afternoon
SportsSoccer

World Cup: Nigeria vs. Argentina

Print

Lionel Messi and Argentina take on Nigeria in a Group D match Tuesday at Saint Petersburg Stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia.

Nigeria's John Obi Mikel runs prior to the
Photo Credit: AP / Ricardo Mazalan

Nigeria's John Obi Mikel runs prior to the start of the group D match between Argentina and Nigeria, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg Stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, June 26, 2018.

Argentina goalkeepers warm up prior to the group
Photo Credit: AP / Dmitri Lovetsky

Argentina goalkeepers warm up prior to the group D match between Argentina and Nigeria at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg Stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, June 26, 2018.

Argentina's Lionel Messi, center, and his teammates warm
Photo Credit: AP / Michael Sohn

Argentina's Lionel Messi, center, and his teammates warm up before the group D match between Argentina and Nigeria, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg Stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, June 26, 2018.

Argentina's Lionel Messi warms up before the group
Photo Credit: AP / Michael Sohn

Argentina's Lionel Messi warms up before the group D match between Argentina and Nigeria, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg Stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, June 26, 2018.

New York Sports

The Yankees' Aaron Judge reacts as he rounds Judge still among top 3 OFs in AL All-Star vote
Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter watches batting practice Jeter selling upstate NY castle for $14.75M
Mets pitcher Tyler Bashlor throws to first base Mets’ Bashlor makes debut first day in uniform
Luis Guillorme of the Mets bobbles the ball Mets’ errors make night much longer for Lugo
Dellin Betances of the Yankees delivers a pitch Lennon: Betances not much with bat, but a hit on mound
The Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga pitches during the fourth Loaisiga takes no-hitter into sixth to stop Yanks’ skid