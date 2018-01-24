Carabao Cup: Arsenal vs. Chelsea

Arsenal defeated Chelsea, 2-1, in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semifinal on Wednesday at Emirates Stadium in London. Arsenal advances to the final on aggregate.

Arsenal's Spanish defender Nacho Monreal (L) celebrates scoring the team's first goal during the League Cup semi-final football match between Arsenal and Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium in London on January 24, 2018.

Chelsea's Spanish defender Marcos Alonso (L) vies with Arsenal's Spanish defender Hector Bellerin during the League Cup semi-final football match between Arsenal and Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium in London on January 24, 2018.

Chelsea's Belgian midfielder Eden Hazard (R) celebrates scoring the team's first goal during the League Cup semi-final football match between Arsenal and Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium in London on January 24, 2018.

Arsenal's English midfielder Jack Wilshere (R) misses a chance at goal during the League Cup semi-final football match between Arsenal and Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium in London on January 24, 2018.

Arsenal's Spanish defender Nacho Monreal (L) celebtrates scoring the team's first goal with Arsenal's German defender Shkodran Mustafi during the League Cup semi-final football match between Arsenal and Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium in London on January 24, 2018.

Alexandre Lacazette of Arsenal holds off Antonio Rudiger of Chelsea during the Carabao Cup Semi-Final Second Leg at Emirates Stadium on January 24, 2018 in London, England.

Chelsea's Italian head coach Antonio Conte gestures during the League Cup semi-final football match between Arsenal and Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium in London on January 24, 2018.

Arsenal's German midfielder Mesut Ozil (L) vies with Chelsea's German defender Antonio Rudiger during the League Cup semi-final football match between Arsenal and Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium in London on January 24, 2018.

