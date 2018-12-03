TODAY'S PAPER
48° Good Evening
48° Good Evening
SportsSoccer

FIFA Ballon d'Or Awards 2018

Print

Real Madrid midfield Luka Modric won the FIFA Ballon d'Or award as the world's best player for the first time, and Norwegian forward Ada Hegerberg made history as the first women's Ballon d'Or winner on Monday in Paris.

Olympique Lyonnais' Ada Hegerberg arrives for the Golden
Photo Credit: AP/Christophe Ena

Olympique Lyonnais' Ada Hegerberg arrives for the Golden Ball award ceremony at the Grand Palais in Paris, France on Monday.

Real Madrid's Luka Modric, with the Ballon d'Or,
Photo Credit: AP/Christophe Ena

Real Madrid's Luka Modric, with the Ballon d'Or, center poses with Olympique Lyonnais' Ada Hegerberg with the Women's Ballon d'Or, left, and Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe with the Kopa Trophy, right, during the Golden Ball award ceremony at the Grand Palais in Paris, France on Monday.

Olympique Lyonnais' Ada Hegerberg celebrates with the Women's
Photo Credit: AP/Christophe Ena

Olympique Lyonnais' Ada Hegerberg celebrates with the Women's Ballon d'Or award during the Golden Ball award ceremony at the Grand Palais in Paris, France on Monday.

Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe celebrates with the
Photo Credit: AP/Christophe Ena

Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe celebrates with the Kopa Trophy during the Golden Ball, "Ballon d'Or" award ceremony at the Grand Palais in Paris, France on Monday.

Real Madrid's Luka Modric arrives with his family
Photo Credit: AP/Christophe Ena

Real Madrid's Luka Modric arrives with his family for the Golden Ball, "Ballon d'Or" award ceremony at the Grand Palais in Paris, France on Monday.

Real Madrid's Luka Modric, left, stands with David
Photo Credit: AP/Christophe Ena

Real Madrid's Luka Modric, left, stands with David Ginola, bottom center, as the pictures of former awarded are projected on the screen after receiving the Ballon d'Or award during the Golden Ball award ceremony at the Grand Palais in Paris, France on Monday.

Real Madrid's Luka Modric, left, stands with David
Photo Credit: AP/Christophe Ena

Real Madrid's Luka Modric, left, stands with David Ginola after receiving the Ballon d'Or award during the Golden Ball award ceremony at the Grand Palais in Paris, France on Monday.

Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe, left, celebrates with
Photo Credit: AP/Christophe Ena

Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe, left, celebrates with DJ Martin Solveig after receiving the Kopa Trophy during the Golden Ball, "Ballon d'Or" award ceremony at the Grand Palais in Paris, France on Monday.

Paris St Germain's Gianluigi Buffon arrives for the
Photo Credit: AP/Christophe Ena

Paris St Germain's Gianluigi Buffon arrives for the Golden Ball, "Ballon d'Or" award ceremony at the Grand Palais in Paris, France on Monday.

General view of the 63rd Golden Ball, "Ballon
Photo Credit: AP/Christophe Ena

General view of the 63rd Golden Ball, "Ballon d'Or" award ceremony at the Grand Palais in Paris, France on Monday.

Real Madrid's Luka Modric celebrates with the Ballon
Photo Credit: AP/Christophe Ena

Real Madrid's Luka Modric celebrates with the Ballon d'Or award during the Golden Ball award ceremony at the Grand Palais in Paris, France on Monday.

Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann arrives for the Golden
Photo Credit: AP/Christophe Ena

Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann arrives for the Golden Ball, "Ballon d'Or" award ceremony at the Grand Palais in Paris, France on Monday.

New York Sports

Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen speaks to Lennon: Expect more moves from Van Wagenen
The Mets will introduce second baseman Robinson Cano Mets make deal for Cano, Diaz official
Janoris Jenkins breaks up a fourth-down pass in Janoris Jenkins makes Giant turnaround
Jets head coach Todd Bowles against the Tennessee A day later, Bowles still bothered by loss to Titans
Sam Darnold of the New York Jets at Darnold not necessarily the starter for Bills game
Saitama Seibu Lions' lefthander Yusei Kikuchi pitches in Yankees' interest not high for Japanese star Kikuchi