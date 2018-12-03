FIFA Ballon d'Or Awards 2018

Real Madrid midfield Luka Modric won the FIFA Ballon d'Or award as the world's best player for the first time, and Norwegian forward Ada Hegerberg made history as the first women's Ballon d'Or winner on Monday in Paris.

Real Madrid's Luka Modric, with the Ballon d'Or, center poses with Olympique Lyonnais' Ada Hegerberg with the Women's Ballon d'Or, left, and Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe with the Kopa Trophy, right, during the Golden Ball award ceremony at the Grand Palais in Paris, France on Monday.

Olympique Lyonnais' Ada Hegerberg celebrates with the Women's Ballon d'Or award during the Golden Ball award ceremony at the Grand Palais in Paris, France on Monday.

Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe celebrates with the Kopa Trophy during the Golden Ball, "Ballon d'Or" award ceremony at the Grand Palais in Paris, France on Monday.

