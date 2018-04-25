Champions League semifinal: Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid

Real Madrid defeated Bayern Munich, 2-1, in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal on Wednesday at Allianz Arena in Munich.

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo, left, and team mate Toni Kroos during the semifinal first leg soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, April 25, 2018.

Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane applauds during the soccer Champions League first leg semifinal soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Real Madrid in Munich, southern Germany, Wednesday, April 25, 2018.

Madrid's Marcelo, center, is congratulated by his teammates after scoring his side's first goal during the soccer Champions League first leg semifinal soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Real Madrid in Munich, southern Germany, Wednesday, April 25, 2018.

Madrid's Marcelo celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the soccer Champions League first leg semifinal soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Real Madrid in Munich, southern Germany, Wednesday, April 25, 2018.

Madrid's Marco Asensio celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the soccer Champions League first leg semifinal soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Real Madrid in Munich, southern Germany, Wednesday, April 25, 2018.

Madrid players celebrate their side's second goal during the semifinal first leg soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, April 25, 2018.

Bayern's Thiago, right, and Real Madrid's Mateo Kovacic challenge for the ball during the semifinal first leg soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, April 25, 2018.

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the semifinal first leg soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, April 25, 2018.

Bayern's Joshua Kimmich, bottom, celebrates his side's opening goal with team mate James during the semifinal first leg soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, April 25, 2018.

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane shouts during the semifinal first leg soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, April 25, 2018.

Bayern's Joshua Kimmich celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the semifinal first leg soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, April 25, 2018.

Bayern's Joshua Kimmich, left, celebrates his side's opening goal with team mate James during the semifinal first leg soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, April 25, 2018.

Real Madrid's Daniel Carvajal, left, and Bayern's Franck Ribery challenge for the ball during the semifinal first leg soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, April 25, 2018.

Bayern's Jerome Boating, left, and Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo fight for the ball during the semifinal first leg soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, April 25, 2018.

Bayern's Arjen Robben leaves the pitch injured during the semifinal first leg soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, April 25, 2018.

Bayern's Robert Lewandowski is injured on the pitch during the semifinal first leg soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, April 25, 2018.

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo, left, and Bayern's James challenge for the ball during the semifinal first leg soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, April 25, 2018.

Bayern's Joshua Kimmich, left, and Real Madrid's Isco challenge for the ball during the semifinal first leg soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, April 25, 2018.

Bayern's Robert Lewandowski warms up prior to the semifinal first leg soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, April 25, 2018.

Bayern fans wave flags prior to the semifinal first leg soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, April 25, 2018.

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo is airborne beside Bayern's Jerome Boateng during the semifinal first leg soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, April 25, 2018.