Soccer

Champions League semifinal: Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid

Real Madrid defeated Bayern Munich, 2-1, in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal on Wednesday at Allianz Arena in Munich.

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo, left, and team mate
Photo Credit: AP / Kerstin Joensson

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo, left, and team mate Toni Kroos during the semifinal first leg soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, April 25, 2018.

Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane applauds during the
Photo Credit: AP / Matthias Balk

Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane applauds during the soccer Champions League first leg semifinal soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Real Madrid in Munich, southern Germany, Wednesday, April 25, 2018.

Madrid's Marcelo, center, is congratulated by his teammates
Photo Credit: AP / Sven Hoppe

Madrid's Marcelo, center, is congratulated by his teammates after scoring his side's first goal during the soccer Champions League first leg semifinal soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Real Madrid in Munich, southern Germany, Wednesday, April 25, 2018.

Madrid's Marcelo celebrates after scoring his side's first
Photo Credit: AP / Matthias Balk

Madrid's Marcelo celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the soccer Champions League first leg semifinal soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Real Madrid in Munich, southern Germany, Wednesday, April 25, 2018.

Madrid's Marco Asensio celebrates after scoring his side's
Photo Credit: AP / Matthias Balk

Madrid's Marco Asensio celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the soccer Champions League first leg semifinal soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Real Madrid in Munich, southern Germany, Wednesday, April 25, 2018.

Madrid players celebrate their side's second goal during
Photo Credit: AP / Kerstin Joensson

Madrid players celebrate their side's second goal during the semifinal first leg soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, April 25, 2018.

Bayern's Thiago, right, and Real Madrid's Mateo Kovacic
Photo Credit: AP / Kerstin Joensson

Bayern's Thiago, right, and Real Madrid's Mateo Kovacic challenge for the ball during the semifinal first leg soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, April 25, 2018.

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the semifinal
Photo Credit: AP / Matthias Schrader

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the semifinal first leg soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, April 25, 2018.

Bayern's Joshua Kimmich, bottom, celebrates his side's opening
Photo Credit: AP / Kerstin Joensson

Bayern's Joshua Kimmich, bottom, celebrates his side's opening goal with team mate James during the semifinal first leg soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, April 25, 2018.

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane shouts during the
Photo Credit: AP / Kerstin Joensson

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane shouts during the semifinal first leg soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, April 25, 2018.

Bayern's Joshua Kimmich celebrates after scoring the opening
Photo Credit: AP / Matthias Schrader

Bayern's Joshua Kimmich celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the semifinal first leg soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, April 25, 2018.

Bayern's Joshua Kimmich, left, celebrates his side's opening
Photo Credit: AP / Kerstin Joensson

Bayern's Joshua Kimmich, left, celebrates his side's opening goal with team mate James during the semifinal first leg soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, April 25, 2018.

Real Madrid's Daniel Carvajal, left, and Bayern's Franck
Photo Credit: AP / Matthias Schrader

Real Madrid's Daniel Carvajal, left, and Bayern's Franck Ribery challenge for the ball during the semifinal first leg soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, April 25, 2018.

Bayern's Jerome Boating, left, and Real Madrid's Cristiano
Photo Credit: AP / Kerstin Joensson

Bayern's Jerome Boating, left, and Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo fight for the ball during the semifinal first leg soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, April 25, 2018.

Bayern's Arjen Robben leaves the pitch injured during
Photo Credit: AP / Kerstin Joensson

Bayern's Arjen Robben leaves the pitch injured during the semifinal first leg soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, April 25, 2018.

Bayern's Robert Lewandowski is injured on the pitch
Photo Credit: AP / Kerstin Joensson

Bayern's Robert Lewandowski is injured on the pitch during the semifinal first leg soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, April 25, 2018.

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo, left, and Bayern's James
Photo Credit: AP / Matthias Schrader

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo, left, and Bayern's James challenge for the ball during the semifinal first leg soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, April 25, 2018.

Bayern's Joshua Kimmich, left, and Real Madrid's Isco
Photo Credit: AP / Kerstin Joensson

Bayern's Joshua Kimmich, left, and Real Madrid's Isco challenge for the ball during the semifinal first leg soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, April 25, 2018.

Bayern's Robert Lewandowski warms up prior to the
Photo Credit: AP / Matthias Schrader

Bayern's Robert Lewandowski warms up prior to the semifinal first leg soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, April 25, 2018.

Bayern fans wave flags prior to the semifinal
Photo Credit: AP / Matthias Schrader

Bayern fans wave flags prior to the semifinal first leg soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, April 25, 2018.

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo is airborne beside Bayern's
Photo Credit: AP / Matthias Schrader

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo is airborne beside Bayern's Jerome Boateng during the semifinal first leg soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, April 25, 2018.

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo runs with the ball
Photo Credit: AP / Kerstin Joensson

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo runs with the ball during the semifinal first leg soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, April 25, 2018.

