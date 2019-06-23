TODAY'S PAPER
See photos from  Round 16 of the Women's World Cup match between France and Brazil at Stade Oceane in Le Havre, France on Sunday, June 23, 2019. 

Brazil's Marta jumps for the ball during the
Photo Credit: AP/Francois Mori

Brazil's Marta jumps for the ball during Round 16 of the Women's World Cup match between France and Brazil at Stade Oceane in Le Havre, France on Sunday, June 23, 2019. 

Brazil's midfielder Thaisa (L) argues with Canadian referee
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/FRANCK FIFE

Brazil's midfielder Thaisa (L) argues with Canadian referee Marie-Soleil Beaudoin during Round 16 of the Women's World Cup match between France and Brazil at Stade Oceane in Le Havre, France on Sunday, June 23, 2019. 

Mandatory Credit: Photo by SRDJAN SUKI/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (10319908ac) Eugeenie
Photo Credit: SRDJAN SUKI/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Eugeenie Le Sommer (L) of France in action against Ludmila (C) and Formiga (R) of Brazil during Round 16 of the Women's World Cup match between France and Brazil at Stade Oceane in Le Havre, France on Sunday, June 23, 2019. 

Mandatory Credit: Photo by SRDJAN SUKI/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (10319908x) Tamires
Photo Credit: SRDJAN SUKI/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Tamires of Brazil reacts during Round 16 of the Women's World Cup match between France and Brazil at Stade Oceane in Le Havre, France on Sunday, June 23, 2019. 

Mandatory Credit: Photo by SRDJAN SUKI/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (10319908t) Debinha
Photo Credit: SRDJAN SUKI/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Debinha (L) of Brazil in action against Viviane Asseyi (R) of France during Round 16 of the Women's World Cup match between France and Brazil at Stade Oceane in Le Havre, France on Sunday, June 23, 2019. 

Mandatory Credit: Photo by SRDJAN SUKI/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (10319908y) Cristiane
Photo Credit: SRDJAN SUKI/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Cristiane (R) of Brazil in action against Griedge Mbock Bathy (L) of France during Round 16 of the Women's World Cup match between France and Brazil at Stade Oceane in Le Havre, France on Sunday, June 23, 2019. 

TOPSHOT - France's defender Griedge Mbock Bathy (L)
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/FRANCK FIFE

France's defender Griedge Mbock Bathy (L) vies with Brazil's forward Cristiane during Round 16 of the Women's World Cup match between France and Brazil at Stade Oceane in Le Havre, France on Sunday, June 23, 2019. 

France's Amandine Henry, top, jumps for the ball
Photo Credit: AP/Francois Mori

France's Amandine Henry, top, jumps for the ball with Brazil's Monica during Round 16 of the Women's World Cup match between France and Brazil at Stade Oceane in Le Havre, France on Sunday, June 23, 2019. 

