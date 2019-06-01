Champions League final: Liverpool vs. Tottenham

Liverpool defeated Tottenham, 2-0, in the Champions League final on Saturday, June 1, 2019, in Madrid.

Tottenham's Dele Alli, left, heads the ball past Liverpool's Joel Matip during the Champions League final soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Saturday, June 1, 2019.

Tottenham's goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, center, fails to save the ball as Liverpool's Divock Origi scores his side's second goal during the Champions League final soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Saturday, June 1, 2019.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, right, challenges for the ball with Tottenham's Jan Vertonghen during the Champions League final soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Saturday, June 1, 2019.

Liverpool's James Milner, center left, argues with Referee Damir Skomina from Slovenia as he checking a VAR during the Champions League final soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Saturday, June 1, 2019.

Liverpool forward Divock Origi celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League final soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Saturday, June 1, 2019.

Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson, left, duels for the ball with Tottenham forward Fernando Llorente during the Champions League final soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Saturday, June 1, 2019.

Liverpool's players celebrates with their teammate Divock Origi after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League final soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Saturday, June 1, 2019.

Liverpool's Divock Origi celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League final soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Saturday, June 1, 2019.

Tottenham's Son Heung-Min jumps for the ball during the Champions League final soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Saturday, June 1, 2019.

Liverpool coach Juergen Klopp speaks with Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during the Champions League final soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Saturday, June 1, 2019.

Tottenham's Son Heung-min, right, holds his head after missing a chance to score past Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson, left, during the Champions League final soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Saturday, June 1, 2019.

Fans of Liverpool celebrate their sides second goal during the Champions League final soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Saturday, June 1, 2019.

Liverpool's Divock Origi scores his side's 2nd goal during the Champions League final soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Saturday, June 1, 2019.

Liverpool's Divock Origi celebrates with his fans and teammates after scoring his sides second goal during the Champions League final soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Saturday, June 1, 2019.

Tottenham's Danny Rose shouts while suffering an injury during the Champions League final soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Saturday, June 1, 2019.

Liverpool players celebrate Divock Origi scoring his side's 2nd goal during the Champions League final soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Saturday, June 1, 2019.

Liverpool's Divock Origi celebrates next to Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, scoring his side's 2nd goal during the Champions League final soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Saturday, June 1, 2019.

Tottenham's Son Heung-min reacts after a missed scoring opportunity during the Champions League final soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Saturday, June 1, 2019.

Liverpool's Divock Origi, down, celebrates with Liverpool's Andrew Robertson, up, after scoring his sides second goal during the Champions League final soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Saturday, June 1, 2019.

Tottenham's Harry Kane, right, falls over Liverpool's Joel Matip, center, during the Champions League final soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Saturday, June 1, 2019.

Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris fails to stop a shot from Liverpool's Divock Origi for the second goal during the Champions League final soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Saturday, June 1, 2019.

Tottenham's Harry Kane gestures during the Champions League final soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Saturday, June 1, 2019.

Liverpool's Divock Origi celebrates scoring his side's 2nd goal during the Champions League final soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Saturday, June 1, 2019.

Liverpool's Divock Origi celebrates with his fans after scoring his sides second goal during the Champions League final soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Saturday, June 1, 2019.

Tottenham's Harry Kane, right, falls over Liverpool's Joel Matip, 2nd right, during the Champions League final soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Saturday, June 1, 2019.

Tottenham's Son Heung-min, center, holds his head after missing a chance to score past Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson, left, during the Champions League final soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Saturday, June 1, 2019.

Liverpool's Divock Origi, left, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League final soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Saturday, June 1, 2019.

Tottenham midfielder Son Heung-min, left, kicks the ball during the Champions League final soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Saturday, June 1, 2019.

Liverpool's Divock Origi celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League final soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Saturday, June 1, 2019.

Tottenham midfielder Son Heung-min reacts after missing a chance to score during the Champions League final soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Saturday, June 1, 2019.

Liverpool's Divock Origi shoots to score his side's second goal during the Champions League final soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Saturday, June 1, 2019.