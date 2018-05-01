TODAY'S PAPER
67° Good Evening
67° Good Evening
SportsSoccer

Champions League: Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print

Real Madrid and Bayern Munich played to a 2-2 draw in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal on Tuesday at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain. Real Madrid advances on aggregate, 4-3.

Real Madrid's Raphael Varene, left, and Bayern's Robert
Photo Credit: AP / Francisco Seco

Real Madrid's Raphael Varene, left, and Bayern's Robert Lewandowski challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, May 1, 2018.

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema, front, fends Bayern's Thiago
Photo Credit: AP / Paul White

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema, front, fends Bayern's Thiago off during the Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, May 1, 2018.

Bayern's Thiago, left, and Real Madrid's Luka Modric
Photo Credit: AP / Francisco Seco

Bayern's Thiago, left, and Real Madrid's Luka Modric challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, May 1, 2018.

Real Madrid's Marcelo, center left, and Bayern's Thomas
Photo Credit: AP / Francisco Seco

Real Madrid's Marcelo, center left, and Bayern's Thomas Mueller challenge for the ball watched by Real Madrid's goalkeeper Keylor Navas, left, and Bayern's James during the Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, May 1, 2018.

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo, second right, looks on
Photo Credit: AP / Paul White

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo, second right, looks on as Bayern's Joshua Kimmich celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, May 1, 2018.

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema celebrates after scoring his
Photo Credit: AP / Paul White

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, May 1, 2018.

Bayern's Thiago, left, and Real Madrid's Luka Modric
Photo Credit: AP / Francisco Seco

Bayern's Thiago, left, and Real Madrid's Luka Modric challenge for the ball watched by Real Madrid's Mateo Kovacic during the Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, May 1, 2018.

Bayern's Thiago, right, and Real Madrid's Luka Modric
Photo Credit: AP / Francisco Seco

Bayern's Thiago, right, and Real Madrid's Luka Modric challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, May 1, 2018.

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema is congratulated by his
Photo Credit: AP / Paul White

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema is congratulated by his teammates Lucas Vazquez, left, and Marco Asensio, right, after scoring their side's first goal during the Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, May 1, 2018.

Bayern's Thomas Mueller gestures to team mates during
Photo Credit: AP / Francisco Seco

Bayern's Thomas Mueller gestures to team mates during the Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, May 1, 2018.

Bayern's Thomas Mueller reacts after missing a chance
Photo Credit: AP / Francisco Seco

Bayern's Thomas Mueller reacts after missing a chance to score during the Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, May 1, 2018.

Bayern's Franck Ribery, top, and Real Madrid's Luka
Photo Credit: AP / Francisco Seco

Bayern's Franck Ribery, top, and Real Madrid's Luka Modric challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, May 1, 2018.

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com

New York Sports

Mike Francesa at the WFAN studios in Manhattan Francesa gets right down to business in WFAN return
Golden State Warriors assistant coach Mike Brown, left, Source: Knicks interview Mike Brown
Marissa Coleman of the Indiana Fever drives to Liberty sign WNBA veteran Marissa Coleman
The Mets' Yoenis Cespedes (center) gets his injured Cespedes in lineup despite thumb injury
Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield runs a drill during Agent: Mayfield believed he was Jets’ top choice
Mets catcher Jose Lobaton strikes out swinging against Mets’ catching situation remains a problem