TODAY'S PAPER
39° Good Evening
CLOSINGS
39° Good Evening
SportsSoccer

Champions League: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Borussia Dortmund

Print

Tottenham Hotspur hosts Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match on Wednesday at Wembley Stadium in London. 

Dortmund midfielder Christian Pulisic fights for the ball
Photo Credit: AP/Alastair Grant

Dortmund midfielder Christian Pulisic fights for the ball with Tottenham defender Juan Foyth, left, during the Champions League round of 16, first leg, soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Borussia Dortmund at Wembley stadium in London, Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019.

Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld, left, and Dortmund forward
Photo Credit: AP/Frank Augstein

Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld, left, and Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho challenge for the ball during the Champions League round of 16, first leg, soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Borussia Dortmund at Wembley stadium in London, England, Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019.

Tottenham Hotspur fans take a selfie before the
Photo Credit: AP/John Walton

Tottenham Hotspur fans take a selfie before the Champions League round of 16, first leg match between Totten and Borussia Dortmund, at Wembley Stadium in London, Wednesday Feb. 13, 2019. Tottenham Hotspur's South Korean forward Son Heung-min.

Tottenham coach Mauricio Pochettino gestures during the Champions
Photo Credit: AP/Alastair Grant

Tottenham coach Mauricio Pochettino gestures during the Champions League round of 16, first leg, soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Borussia Dortmund at Wembley stadium in London, Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019.

Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho, left, vies for the
Photo Credit: AP/Alastair Grant

Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho, left, vies for the ball with Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld during the Champions League round of 16, first leg, soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Borussia Dortmund at Wembley stadium in London, Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019.

Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen, right, and Dortmund forward
Photo Credit: AP/Frank Augstein

Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen, right, and Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho challenge for the ball during the Champions League round of 16, first leg, soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Borussia Dortmund at Wembley stadium in London, England, Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019.

Dortmund, left, and Tottenham players stand during a
Photo Credit: AP/Alastair Grant

Dortmund, left, and Tottenham players stand during a minute of silence in memory of former players Emiliano Sala and England goalkeeper Gordon Banks who died recently, before the Champions League round of 16, first leg, soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Borussia Dortmund at Wembley stadium in London, Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019.

Tottenham midfielder Moussa Sissoko, down, and Dortmund midfielder
Photo Credit: AP/Frank Augstein

Tottenham midfielder Moussa Sissoko, down, and Dortmund midfielder Christian Pulisic, left, challenge for the ball during the Champions League round of 16, first leg, soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Borussia Dortmund at Wembley stadium in London, England, Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019.

Dortmund supporters cheer prior to the UEFA Champions
Photo Credit: FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA/EPA-EFE/REX/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Dortmund supporters cheer prior to the UEFA Champions League round of 16 soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Borussia Dortmund at Wembley Stadium, Britain, 13 February 2019.

Dortmund coach Lucien Favre gestures as Dortmund defender
Photo Credit: AP/Alastair Grant

Dortmund coach Lucien Favre gestures as Dortmund defender Achraf Hakimi gets ready to throw the ball during the Champions League round of 16, first leg, soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Borussia Dortmund at Wembley stadium in London, Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019.

Tottenham Hotspur's Ivorian defender Serge Aurier (L) vies
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/GLYN KIRK

Tottenham Hotspur's Ivorian defender Serge Aurier (L) vies with Dortmund's French defender Abdou Diallo (R) during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Borussia Dortmund at Wembley Stadium in London on February 13, 2019.

Dortmund's US midfielder Christian Pulisic (R) runs past
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/GLYN KIRK

Dortmund's US midfielder Christian Pulisic (R) runs past Tottenham Hotspur's Argentinian defender Juan Foyth (L) during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Borussia Dortmund at Wembley Stadium in London on February 13, 2019.

Dortmund's US midfielder Christian Pulisic (L) vies with
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/ADRIAN DENNIS

Dortmund's US midfielder Christian Pulisic (L) vies with Tottenham Hotspur's Ivorian defender Serge Aurier (R) during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Borussia Dortmund at Wembley Stadium in London on February 13, 2019.

Dortmund's Jadon Sancho in action during the UEFA
Photo Credit: NEIL HALL/EPA-EFE/REX/Shuttersto/NEIL HALL/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Dortmund's Jadon Sancho in action during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Borussia Dortmund at Wembley Stadium, Britain, 13 February 2019.

Tottenham's Toby Alderweireld (L) in action against Dortmund's
Photo Credit: FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA/EPA-EFE/REX/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Tottenham's Toby Alderweireld (L) in action against Dortmund's Jadon Sancho (R) during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Borussia Dortmund at Wembley Stadium, Britain, 13 February 2019.

Tottenham's Serge Aurier (buttom) in action against Dortmund's
Photo Credit: NEIL HALL/EPA-EFE/REX/Shuttersto/NEIL HALL/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Tottenham's Serge Aurier (buttom) in action against Dortmund's Achraf Hakimi (top) during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Borussia Dortmund at Wembley Stadium, Britain, 13 February 2019.

Tottenham's Serge Aurier (rear) in action against Dortmund's
Photo Credit: NEIL HALL/EPA-EFE/REX/Shuttersto/NEIL HALL/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Tottenham's Serge Aurier (rear) in action against Dortmund's Achraf Hakimi (front) during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Borussia Dortmund at Wembley Stadium, Britain, 13 February 2019.

Tottenham's Serge Aurier (L) in action against Dortmund's
Photo Credit: FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA/EPA-EFE/REX/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Tottenham's Serge Aurier (L) in action against Dortmund's Abdou Diallo (R) during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Borussia Dortmund at Wembley Stadium, Britain, 13 February 2019.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

On Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2018, Yankees manager Aaron Boone has high expectations for Yankees in 2019
Mets manager Mickey Callaway talks to reporters after Callaway wants to simplify approach in Year Two
On Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2018, Mets manager Mickey Callaway on pressure heading into 2nd season
Jacoby Ellsbury of the Yankees looks on during Another Ellsbury injury delays his spring training
Ryan Pulock his winning goal at 2:23 of Scoring defensemen helping propel Isles of late
Rangers center Kevin Hayes against the Toronto Maple Rangers' Hayes: 'I know the deadline's coming close'