Premier League: Chelsea vs. Huddersfield

By Newsday.com
Chelsea visits Huddersfield Town A.F.C. in a Premier League match on Tuesday at Kirkless Stadium in Huddersfield, England.

Chelsea's Tiemoue Bakayoko, left, scores his sides first
Photo Credit: AP/Mike Egerton

Chelsea's Tiemoue Bakayoko, left, scores his sides first goal during their English Premier League soccer match against Huddersfield at the John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield, England, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017.

Chelsea's French midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko celebrates after scoring
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/OLI SCARFF

Chelsea's French midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko celebrates after scoring during the English Premier League football match between Huddersfield Town and Chelsea at the John Smith's stadium in Huddersfield, northern England on December 12, 2017.

Chelsea's Spanish midfielder Pedro has a goal ruled
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/OLI SCARFF

Chelsea's Spanish midfielder Pedro has a goal ruled offside during the English Premier League football match between Huddersfield Town and Chelsea at the John Smith's stadium in Huddersfield, northern England on December 12, 2017.

Chelsea's Eden Hazard, left, and Huddersfield's Jonathan Hogg
Photo Credit: AP/Mike Egerton

Chelsea's Eden Hazard, left, and Huddersfield's Jonathan Hogg battle for the ball during their English Premier League soccer match at the John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield, England, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017.

Chelsea's Italian head coach Antonio Conte looks on
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/OLI SCARFF

Chelsea's Italian head coach Antonio Conte looks on during the English Premier League football match between Huddersfield Town and Chelsea at the John Smith's stadium in Huddersfield, northern England on December 12, 2017.

Town's Elias Kachunga (L) in action with Chelsea's
Photo Credit: Roddis/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock/Roddis/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Town's Elias Kachunga (L) in action with Chelsea's Tiemoue Bakayoko during the English premier league soccer match between Huddersfield Town and Chelsea at the John Smiths Stadium in Huddersfield, Britain, 12 December 2017.

Huddersfield Town's English defender Tommy Smith (R) clears
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/OLI SCARFF

Huddersfield Town's English defender Tommy Smith (R) clears the ball by Chelsea's Brazilian midfielder Willian during the English Premier League football match between Huddersfield Town and Chelsea at the John Smith's stadium in Huddersfield, northern England on December 12, 2017.

Chelsea's Spanish defender Marcos Alonso controls the ball
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/OLI SCARFF

Chelsea's Spanish defender Marcos Alonso controls the ball during the English Premier League football match between Huddersfield Town and Chelsea at the John Smith's stadium in Huddersfield, northern England on December 12, 2017.

