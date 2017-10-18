Champions League: Chelsea vs. Roma

Chelsea hosts Roma in a Champions League Group C match on Wednesday at Stamford Bridge in London, England.
Chelsea's Alvaro Morata, bottom left, challenges for the ball with Roma goalkeeper Alisson Becker, right, during the Champions League group C soccer match between Chelsea and Roma at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017.
Chelsea's Eden Hazard, center, celebrates after scoring during the Champions League group C soccer match between Chelsea and Roma at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017.
Chelsea's Eden Hazard (R) scores during the UEFA Champions League Group C soccer match between Chelsea FC and AS Roma at Stamford Bridge in London, Britain, 18 October 2017.
Chelsea's Eden Hazard (L) celebrates with teammates scoring during the UEFA Champions League Group C soccer match between Chelsea FC and AS Roma at Stamford Bridge in London, Britain, 18 October 2017.
Chelsea's Alvaro Morata (R) vies for the ball against Roma's Juan Jesus (L) during the UEFA Champions League Group C soccer match between Chelsea FC and AS Roma at Stamford Bridge in London, Britain, 18 October 2017.
Chelsea's starting eleven poses for photographers before the UEFA Champions League Group C soccer match between Chelsea FC and AS Roma at Stamford Bridge in London, Britain, 18 October 2017.
Roma's Aleksandar Kolarov (R) celebrates with teammate Kevin Strootman scoring during the UEFA Champions League Group C soccer match between Chelsea FC and AS Roma at Stamford Bridge in London, Britain, 18 October 2017.
Chelsea's Eden Hazard (C) celebrates with teammates scoring during the UEFA Champions League Group C soccer match between Chelsea FC and AS Roma at Stamford Bridge in London, Britain, 18 October 2017.
Chelsea's Brazilian defender David Luiz gives a thumbs up before a UEFA Champions league group stage football match between Chelsea and Roma at Stamford Bridge in London on October 18, 2017.
Barcelona's Sergi Roberto is tackled during the group D Champions League soccer match between FC Barcelona and Olympiakos at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017.
Chelsea's David Luiz celebrates after scoring during the Champions League group C soccer match between Chelsea and Roma at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017.
Chelsea's David Luiz celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Champions League group C soccer match between Chelsea and Roma at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017.
Barcelona and Olympiakos teams pose before the group D Champions League soccer match between FC Barcelona and Olympiakos at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017.
Chelsea mascots pose with fans before a UEFA Champions league group stage football match between Chelsea and Roma at Stamford Bridge in London on October 18, 2017.
Roma's Diego Perotti, left, challenges for the ball with Chelsea's Cesc Fabregas during the Champions League group C soccer match between Chelsea and Roma at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017.
British referee Douglas Ross (C) stands on the field before the UEFA Champions League group D football match FC Barcelona vs Olympiacos FC at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on Ocotber 18, 2017.
Roma's Gerson, right, challenges for the ball with Chelsea's Gary Cahill during the Champions League group C soccer match between Chelsea and Roma at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017.
British line referee Douglas Ross waves his flag near Barcelona's Samuel Umtiti during the group D Champions League soccer match between FC Barcelona and Olympiakos at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017.
Barcelona players line up in the rain before the the UEFA Champions League group D football match FC Barcelona vs Olympiacos FC at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on Ocotber 18, 2017.
Barcelona's Lionel Messi reacts during the group D Champions League soccer match between FC Barcelona and Olympiakos at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017.
Barcelona's Lionel Messi applauds before the group D Champions League soccer match between FC Barcelona and Olympiakos at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017.
Chelsea's Alvaro Morata, right, heads the ball as Roma's Juan Jesus looks the ball during the Champions League group C soccer match between Chelsea and Roma at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017.
Chelsea's Tiemoue Bakayoko, center, challenges for the ball with Roma's Maxime Gonalons, left, and Roma's Radja Nainggolan during the Champions League group C soccer match between Chelsea and Roma at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017.
