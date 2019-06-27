TODAY'S PAPER
68° Good Morning
SEARCH
68° Good Morning
SportsSoccer

Copa America quarterfinals: Brazil vs. Paraguay

Print

Brazil faces Paraguay in the quarterfinals of the 2019 Copa America tournament on Thursday in Porto Alegre, Brazil. 

Paraguay's goalkeeper Junior Fernandez prays during a Copa
Photo Credit: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

Paraguay's goalkeeper Junior Fernandez prays during a Copa America quarterfinal soccer match against Brazil at Arena do Gremio in Porto Alegre, Brazil, Thursday, June 27, 2019.

Brazil's Roberto Firmino, right, is tackled by Paraguay's
Photo Credit: AP/Edison Vara

Brazil's Roberto Firmino, right, is tackled by Paraguay's Fabian Balbuena during a Copa America quarterfinal soccer match at the Arena do Gremio in Porto Alegre, Brazil, Thursday, June 27, 2019.

Brazil's Roberto Firmino, left, and Paraguay's Richard Sanchez
Photo Credit: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

Brazil's Roberto Firmino, left, and Paraguay's Richard Sanchez fight for the ball during a Copa America quarterfinal soccer match at the Arena do Gremio in Porto Alegre, Brazil, Thursday, June 27, 2019.

Brazil's Roberto Firmino, front, is tackled by Paraguay's
Photo Credit: AP/Edison Vara

Brazil's Roberto Firmino, front, is tackled by Paraguay's Fabian Balbuena during a Copa America quarterfinal soccer match at the Arena do Gremio in Porto Alegre, Brazil, Thursday, June 27, 2019.

Brazil's Thiago Silva, left, and Paraguay's Derlis Gonzalez
Photo Credit: AP/Natacha Pisarenko

Brazil's Thiago Silva, left, and Paraguay's Derlis Gonzalez battle for the ball during a Copa America quarterfinal soccer match at the Arena do Gremio in Porto Alegre, Brazil, Thursday, June 27, 2019.

Paraguay's Fabian Balbuena, left, and Brazil's Roberto Firmino
Photo Credit: AP/Edison Vara

Paraguay's Fabian Balbuena, left, and Brazil's Roberto Firmino compete for the ball during a Copa America quarterfinal soccer match at the Arena do Gremio in Porto Alegre, Brazil, Thursday, June 27, 2019.

Brazil's Roberto Firmino (20) is tackled by Paraguay's
Photo Credit: AP/Edison Vara

Brazil's Roberto Firmino (20) is tackled by Paraguay's Fabian Balbuena during a Copa America quarterfinal soccer match at the Arena do Gremio in Porto Alegre, Brazil, Thursday, June 27, 2019.

Paraguay's Miguel Almiron, left, vies for the ball
Photo Credit: AP/Andre Penner

Paraguay's Miguel Almiron, left, vies for the ball next to Brazil's Everton during a Copa America quarterfinal soccer match at the Arena do Gremio in Porto Alegre, Brazil, Thursday, June 27, 2019.

Brazil's Roberto Firmino, right, vies for the ball
Photo Credit: AP/Andre Penner

Brazil's Roberto Firmino, right, vies for the ball with Paraguay's Gustavo Gomez during a Copa America quarterfinal soccer match at the Arena do Gremio in Porto Alegre, Brazil, Thursday, June 27, 2019.

Referee Roberto Tobar, right, shows a yellow card
Photo Credit: AP/Edison Vara

Referee Roberto Tobar, right, shows a yellow card to Brazil's Roberto Firmino during a Copa America quarterfinal soccer match against Paraguay at the Arena do Gremio in Porto Alegre, Brazil, Thursday, June 27, 2019.

Brazil's Gabriel Jesus, right, controls the ball during
Photo Credit: AP/Natacha Pisarenko

Brazil's Gabriel Jesus, right, controls the ball during a Copa America quarterfinal soccer match against Paraguay at the Arena do Gremio in Porto Alegre, Brazil, Thursday, June 27, 2019.

Brazil's Dani Alves reacts after being fouled by
Photo Credit: AP/Andre Penner

Brazil's Dani Alves reacts after being fouled by Paraguay's Santiago Arzamendia, right, during a Copa America quarterfinal soccer match at the Arena do Gremio in Porto Alegre, Brazil, Thursday, June 27, 2019.

Paraguay's Junior Fernandez, right, catches the ball as
Photo Credit: AP/Edison Vara

Paraguay's Junior Fernandez, right, catches the ball as Brazil's Roberto Firmino falls during a Copa America quarterfinal soccer match at the Arena do Gremio in Porto Alegre, Brazil, Thursday, June 27, 2019.

Referee Roberto Tobar shows the red card to
Photo Credit: AP/Andre Penner

Referee Roberto Tobar shows the red card to Paraguay's Fabian Balbuena during a Copa America quarterfinal soccer match against Brazil at the Arena do Gremio in Porto Alegre, Brazil, Thursday, June 27, 2019.

Brazil's Roberto Firmino, right, controls the ball past
Photo Credit: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

Brazil's Roberto Firmino, right, controls the ball past Paraguay's Junior Alonso, center, during a Copa America quarterfinal soccer match at the Arena do Gremio in Porto Alegre, Brazil, Thursday, June 27, 2019. Brazil's Gabriel Jesus at left.

Brazil's Filipe Luis, right, protests after referee Roberto
Photo Credit: AP/Edison Vara

Brazil's Filipe Luis, right, protests after referee Roberto Tobar showing a yellow card during a Copa America quarterfinal soccer match against Paraguay at the Arena do Gremio in Porto Alegre, Brazil, Thursday, June 27, 2019.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Mets relief pitcher Edwin Diaz walks off the Another game, another blown save as Mets get swept
Daily Recap: Jean Segura's walk-off home run topped Highlights: Phillies 6, Mets 3
Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez and second baseman DJ Sanchez, LeMahieu named starters for All-Star Game
New York Islanders forward Sam Sternschein skates with Sternschein stands out at Isles' prospects scrimmages
Edwin Diaz of the New York Mets delivers Lennon: Diaz collapses in another new low for Mets 
ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 17: Zack Wheeler #45 Wheeler has another strong outing for Mets
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search