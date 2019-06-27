Brazil faces Paraguay in the quarterfinals of the 2019 Copa America tournament on Thursday in Porto Alegre, Brazil.

Paraguay's goalkeeper Junior Fernandez prays during a Copa America quarterfinal soccer match against Brazil at Arena do Gremio in Porto Alegre, Brazil, Thursday, June 27, 2019.

Brazil's Roberto Firmino, right, is tackled by Paraguay's Fabian Balbuena during a Copa America quarterfinal soccer match at the Arena do Gremio in Porto Alegre, Brazil, Thursday, June 27, 2019.

Brazil's Roberto Firmino, left, and Paraguay's Richard Sanchez fight for the ball during a Copa America quarterfinal soccer match at the Arena do Gremio in Porto Alegre, Brazil, Thursday, June 27, 2019.

Brazil's Roberto Firmino, front, is tackled by Paraguay's Fabian Balbuena during a Copa America quarterfinal soccer match at the Arena do Gremio in Porto Alegre, Brazil, Thursday, June 27, 2019.

Brazil's Thiago Silva, left, and Paraguay's Derlis Gonzalez battle for the ball during a Copa America quarterfinal soccer match at the Arena do Gremio in Porto Alegre, Brazil, Thursday, June 27, 2019.

Paraguay's Fabian Balbuena, left, and Brazil's Roberto Firmino compete for the ball during a Copa America quarterfinal soccer match at the Arena do Gremio in Porto Alegre, Brazil, Thursday, June 27, 2019.

Brazil's Roberto Firmino (20) is tackled by Paraguay's Fabian Balbuena during a Copa America quarterfinal soccer match at the Arena do Gremio in Porto Alegre, Brazil, Thursday, June 27, 2019.

Paraguay's Miguel Almiron, left, vies for the ball next to Brazil's Everton during a Copa America quarterfinal soccer match at the Arena do Gremio in Porto Alegre, Brazil, Thursday, June 27, 2019.

Brazil's Roberto Firmino, right, vies for the ball with Paraguay's Gustavo Gomez during a Copa America quarterfinal soccer match at the Arena do Gremio in Porto Alegre, Brazil, Thursday, June 27, 2019.

Referee Roberto Tobar, right, shows a yellow card to Brazil's Roberto Firmino during a Copa America quarterfinal soccer match against Paraguay at the Arena do Gremio in Porto Alegre, Brazil, Thursday, June 27, 2019.

Brazil's Gabriel Jesus, right, controls the ball during a Copa America quarterfinal soccer match against Paraguay at the Arena do Gremio in Porto Alegre, Brazil, Thursday, June 27, 2019.

Brazil's Dani Alves reacts after being fouled by Paraguay's Santiago Arzamendia, right, during a Copa America quarterfinal soccer match at the Arena do Gremio in Porto Alegre, Brazil, Thursday, June 27, 2019.

Paraguay's Junior Fernandez, right, catches the ball as Brazil's Roberto Firmino falls during a Copa America quarterfinal soccer match at the Arena do Gremio in Porto Alegre, Brazil, Thursday, June 27, 2019.

Referee Roberto Tobar shows the red card to Paraguay's Fabian Balbuena during a Copa America quarterfinal soccer match against Brazil at the Arena do Gremio in Porto Alegre, Brazil, Thursday, June 27, 2019.

Brazil's Roberto Firmino, right, controls the ball past Paraguay's Junior Alonso, center, during a Copa America quarterfinal soccer match at the Arena do Gremio in Porto Alegre, Brazil, Thursday, June 27, 2019. Brazil's Gabriel Jesus at left.