TODAY'S PAPER
50° Good Afternoon
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
50° Good Afternoon
SportsSoccer

Ezequiel Garay becomes first La Liga player to test positive for coronavirus 

Valencia's Ezequiel Garay reacts during a Spanish La

Valencia's Ezequiel Garay reacts during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Valencia CF and Real Sociedad in Valencia on Feb. 10, 2019. Credit: EPA-EFE/Shutterstock/Miguel Angel Polo

By The Associated Press
Print

Valencia’s Argentine defender Ezequiel Garay says that he has tested positive for the coronavirus, making him the first Spanish league player to become infected.

“I have tested positive for the coronavirus,” Garay wrote on a social media account Sunday. “I feel well and now the only thing to do is to follow the instructions of health officials to remain confined.”

Valencia added in a statement that a total of five members of its staff and team have the new virus, without specifying if Garay is the only player. It says that all are in good health and confined at their homes.

Garay, who is recovering from surgery after tearing a ligament in February, said in a message posted on Instagram that “it’s clear that 2020 is starting on the wrong foot.”

On Saturday, fellow Spanish club Alavés said that two members of its coaching staff had the virus. It said they are in good health.

The Spanish league has suspended play due to the pandemic.

Most people quickly recover from the global virus after experiencing only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

A glove and ball are seen during Yankees Yankees minor-leaguer tests positive for coronavirus
RJ Barrett of the Knicks goes to the Knicks stuck in neutral with season on hold
Islanders head coach Barry Trotz of against the A look at how the Isles have trended downward
Artemi Panarin, left, and Mika Zibanejad led the Rebuilding Rangers made huge strides this season
Mets catcher Wilson Ramos, left, and pitcher Jacob Lennon: Mitchell's negative test a huge victory for Mets
Jets GM Joe Douglas speaks to reporters during Five players the Jets could target
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search