The Cosmos have found a Long Island venue to call home.

After splitting last year between Columbia University and the Hofstra Soccer Stadium, the Cosmos will play at Mitchel Athletic Complex in Uniondale.

They will participate in two leagues. The National Premier Soccer League, comprised of amateur and professional players, operates from April through July, while the NPSL Founders Cup, an 11-team pro league that will run from August through November.

The Cosmos will begin their 14-game NPSL schedule at Mitchel on Saturday, April 27. The schedule will be released at noon Friday. The Cosmos will kick off their 10-game Founders Cup season at Chattanooga FC on Aug. 10. The home opener is against the Milwaukee Torrent on Aug. 17.

Mitchel’s availability was a key factor.

“This is the best option we have,” Cosmos senior vice president Joe Barone said. “Mitchel Athletic Complex is a great venue that has hosted a number of high-quality international matches. We can’t wait for the opportunity to showcase the team at Mitchel to the greater New York.”

In their first four years of their reboot, the Cosmos played mostly at Shuart Stadium at Hofstra before moving to MCU Park in Brooklyn in 2017.

“We had a lot of support when we were at Hofstra,” coach Carlos Mendes said. “We have a lot of connection here with the community. In terms of logistics, we train here. In that sense it definitely will be a little bit easier…better for the guys.”

In the NPSL, the Cosmos will play in the North Atlantic Conference against the Brooklyn Italians, Hartford FC, Rhode Island Reds FC, New York Athletic Club, Greater Lowell Rough Diamonds, Kingston Stockade FC and Boston City FC.

The Founders Cup East Region includes Detroit City FC, Miami FC, Miami United FC, Milwaukee Torrent and Chattanooga FC.

Mitchel has been home to several pro soccer teams, including the Long Island Rough Riders, Lady Riders and New York Power.