Cristiano Ronaldo arrives at Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo arrived in Turin, Italy, on Monday, beginning his tenure with Juventus after a nine-year run at Real Madrid with a medical visit.

New Juventus soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal arrives for a press conference at the new Juventus headquarters in Via Druento in Turin, Italy, 16 July 2018.

Juventus supporters wait for the new Juventus soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal in front of the new Juventus headquarters in Via Druento in Turin, Italy, 16 July 2018.

Juventus supporters wait for the new Juventus soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal in front of the new Juventus headquarters in Via Druento in Turin, Italy, 16 July 2018.

New Juventus soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo (C) of Portugal arrives at Juventus J Medical in Turin, Italy, 16 July 2018.

New Juventus soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo (C) of Portugal arrives at Juventus J Medical in Turin, Italy, 16 July 2018.

New Juventus soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal gestures as he arrives at Juventus J Medical in Turin, Italy, 16 July 2018.

New Juventus soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo (L) of Portugal arrives at Juventus J Medical in Turin, Italy, 16 July 2018.

New Juventus soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo (C) of Portugal arrives at Juventus J Medical in Turin, Italy, 16 July 2018.

New Juventus soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo (L) of Portugal arrives at Juventus J Medical in Turin, Italy, 16 July 2018.

Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo arrives on July 16, at the Juventus medical center at the Alliance stadium in Turin.

Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo arrives on July 16, 2018 at the Juventus medical centre at the Alliance stadium in Turin.

Supporters of Cristiano Ronaldo cheer in front of the Juventus medical center at the Alliance stadium in Turin on July 16, 2018 as the Portuguese footballer arrive for a medical visit.

Supporters Cristiano Ronaldo react in front of the Juventus medical center at the Alliance stadium in Turin on July 16, 2018 as the Portuguese footballer arrive for a medical visit.

Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo (C) arrives on July 16, at the Juventus medical center at the Alliance stadium in Turin.

Cristiano Ronaldo gestures as he arrives on July 16, at the Juventus medical center at the Alliance stadium in Turin.

Media wait for Cristiano Ronaldo in front of the Juventus medical center at the Alliance stadium in Turin, on July 16, 2018 as the Portuguese attacker is expected to arrive for a medical visit.