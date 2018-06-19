Cristiano Ronaldo leads Portugal at this summer's FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo gestures to the fans at the end of the group B match between Portugal and Spain at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Friday, June 15, 2018.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, right, plays the ball with teammate Ricardo Quaresma during Portugal's official training on the eve of the group B match between Portugal and Morocco at the 2018 soccer World Cup, in Kratovo, outskirts Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, June 19, 2018.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo , right and Portugal's goalkeeper Rui Patricio sing their national anthem as they line up prior to the start of the group B match between Portugal and Spain at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Friday, June 15, 2018.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, left, scores his side's equalizing goal during the group B match between Portugal and Spain at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Friday, June 15, 2018.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo scores his side's 3rd goal during the group B match between Portugal and Spain at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Friday, June 15, 2018.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo slides on the ground to his bench after scoring his second goal during the group B match between Portugal and Spain at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Friday, June 15, 2018.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his side's equalizing goal during the group B match between Portugal and Spain at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Friday, June 15, 2018.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, centre, smiles during Portugal's official training on the eve of the group B match between Portugal and Spain at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Thursday, June 14, 2018.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo talks with Spain's Sergio Ramos after the group B match between Portugal and Spain at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Friday, June 15, 2018.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo plays the ball next to teammate Manuel Fernandes during Portugal's official training on the eve of the group B match between Portugal and Spain at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Thursday, June 14, 2018.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring his side's 3rd goal during the group B match between Portugal and Spain at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Friday, June 15, 2018.

Spain head coach Fernando Hierro, left, hands the ball back to Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo during the group B match between Portugal and Spain at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Friday, June 15, 2018.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring his sides 3rd goal and his hat-trick during the group B match between Portugal and Spain at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Friday, June 15, 2018.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, top, collides with Spanish players during the group B match between Portugal and Spain at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Friday, June 15, 2018.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo eyes the ball during Portugal's official training on the eve of the group B match between Portugal and Spain at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Thursday, June 14, 2018.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his side's second goal during the group B match between Portugal and Spain at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Friday, June 15, 2018.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his side's opening goal during the group B match between Portugal and Spain at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Friday, June 15, 2018.