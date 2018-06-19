TODAY'S PAPER
86° Good Afternoon
86° Good Afternoon
SportsSoccer

Cristiano Ronaldo at the 2018 FIFA World Cup

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print

Cristiano Ronaldo leads Portugal at this summer's FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo gestures to the fans at
Photo Credit: AP / Francisco Seco

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo gestures to the fans at the end of the group B match between Portugal and Spain at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Friday, June 15, 2018.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, right, plays the ball with
Photo Credit: AP / Francisco Seco

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, right, plays the ball with teammate Ricardo Quaresma during Portugal's official training on the eve of the group B match between Portugal and Morocco at the 2018 soccer World Cup, in Kratovo, outskirts Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, June 19, 2018.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo heads the ball during the
Photo Credit: AP / Francisco Seco

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo heads the ball during the training session of Portugal at the 2018 soccer World Cup in Kratovo, outskirts Moscow, Russia, Sunday, June 17, 2018.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo , right and Portugal's goalkeeper
Photo Credit: AP / Manu Fernandez

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo , right and Portugal's goalkeeper Rui Patricio sing their national anthem as they line up prior to the start of the group B match between Portugal and Spain at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Friday, June 15, 2018.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, left, scores his side's equalizing
Photo Credit: AP / Francisco Seco

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, left, scores his side's equalizing goal during the group B match between Portugal and Spain at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Friday, June 15, 2018.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo scores his side's 3rd goal
Photo Credit: AP / Thanassis Stavrakis

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo scores his side's 3rd goal during the group B match between Portugal and Spain at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Friday, June 15, 2018.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo slides on the ground to
Photo Credit: AP / Frank Augstein

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo slides on the ground to his bench after scoring his second goal during the group B match between Portugal and Spain at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Friday, June 15, 2018.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his side's equalizing goal
Photo Credit: AP / Francisco Seco

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his side's equalizing goal during the group B match between Portugal and Spain at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Friday, June 15, 2018.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo heads the ball during the
Photo Credit: AP / Francisco Seco

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo heads the ball during the training session of Portugal at the 2018 soccer World Cup in Kratovo, outskirts Moscow, Russia, Sunday, June 17, 2018.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, centre, smiles during Portugal's official
Photo Credit: AP / Francisco Seco

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, centre, smiles during Portugal's official training on the eve of the group B match between Portugal and Spain at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Thursday, June 14, 2018.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo talks with Spain's Sergio Ramos
Photo Credit: AP / Sergei Grits

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo talks with Spain's Sergio Ramos after the group B match between Portugal and Spain at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Friday, June 15, 2018.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo plays the ball next to
Photo Credit: AP / Francisco Seco

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo plays the ball next to teammate Manuel Fernandes during Portugal's official training on the eve of the group B match between Portugal and Spain at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Thursday, June 14, 2018.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring his side's
Photo Credit: AP / Thanassis Stavrakis

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring his side's 3rd goal during the group B match between Portugal and Spain at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Friday, June 15, 2018.

Spain head coach Fernando Hierro, left, hands the
Photo Credit: AP / Manu Fernandez

Spain head coach Fernando Hierro, left, hands the ball back to Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo during the group B match between Portugal and Spain at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Friday, June 15, 2018.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring his sides
Photo Credit: AP / Manu Fernandez

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring his sides 3rd goal and his hat-trick during the group B match between Portugal and Spain at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Friday, June 15, 2018.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, top, collides with Spanish players
Photo Credit: AP / Thanassis Stavrakis

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, top, collides with Spanish players during the group B match between Portugal and Spain at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Friday, June 15, 2018.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo eyes the ball during Portugal's
Photo Credit: AP / Manu Fernandez

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo eyes the ball during Portugal's official training on the eve of the group B match between Portugal and Spain at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Thursday, June 14, 2018.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his side's second goal
Photo Credit: AP / Francisco Seco

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his side's second goal during the group B match between Portugal and Spain at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Friday, June 15, 2018.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his side's opening goal
Photo Credit: AP / Francisco Seco

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his side's opening goal during the group B match between Portugal and Spain at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Friday, June 15, 2018.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo controls the ball during the
Photo Credit: AP / Sergei Grits

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo controls the ball during the group B match between Portugal and Spain at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Friday, June 15, 2018.

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com

New York Sports

Kentucky forward Kevin Knox against South Carolina on Calipari: Knox has the skills now, growth to come
Damon Harrison of the Giants signals after a Giants stacked up in middle of the defense
Brooklyn Nets guard D'Angelo Russell looks on against Film on start of NBA career gives Nets’ Russell butterflies
Brandon Nimmo of the Mets smiles as he Nimmo leads offensive outburst as Mets win rout
The Yankees' Aaron Hicks, right, celebrates his two-run Stanton, Hicks helps Yanks split mini-doubleheader
Clint Frazier of the Yankees follows through on Yankees recall Clint Frazier with Gardner out