World Cup: Croatia vs. Nigeria

Luka Modric scored on a penalty kick after Croatia went ahead on an own-goal by Nigeria in a 2-0 victory in their World Cup match on Saturday night.

Nigeria's Oghenekaro Etebo deflected the ball into his own net in the 32nd minute after two Croatia players had headed Modric's corner kick.

Modric converted in the 71st minute when referee Sandro Ricci awarded a penalty after William Ekong held onto Mario Manduzik.

It was the fifth penalty awarded in four World Cup matches Saturday.

The win takes experienced Croatia to the top of Group D after Iceland held Argentina to a 1-1 draw earlier Saturday. Nigeria is the tournament's youngest team.

Nigeria's Abdullahi Shehu, left, defends against Croatia's Ivan Perisic the group D match between Croatia and Nigeria at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia, Saturday, June 16, 2018.

Nigeria players applaud to supporters at the and of the group D match between Croatia and Nigeria at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia, Saturday, June 16, 2018. Croatia won 2-0.

Nigeria's Leon Balogun during the group D match between Croatia and Nigeria at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia, Saturday, June 16, 2018.

Nigeria goalkeeper Francis Uzoho, left, greets Croatia goalkeeper Danijel Subasic at the end of the group D match between Croatia and Nigeria at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia, Saturday, June 16, 2018. Croatia won 2-0.

Nigeria's Onyinye Ndidi, middle, and Croatia's Mateo Kovacic jumps for the ball during the group D match between Croatia and Nigeria at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia, Saturday, June 16, 2018.

Croatia players celebrate after teammate Luka Modric, scoring from a penalty spot during the group D match between Croatia and Nigeria at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia, Saturday, June 16, 2018.

Croatia players celebrate their side's opening goal during the group D match between Croatia and Nigeria at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia, Saturday, June 16, 2018.

Croatia's Luka Modric, left, celebrates with teammate Ante Rebic after scoring from a penalty spot during the group D match between Croatia and Nigeria at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia, Saturday, June 16, 2018.

Nigeria's Bryan Idowu, up, jumps on Croatia's Ivan Perisic during the group D match between Croatia and Nigeria at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia, Saturday, June 16, 2018.

Nigeria goalkeeper Francis Uzoho is beaten by a penalty from Croatia's Luka Modric during the group D match between Croatia and Nigeria at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia, Saturday, June 16, 2018.

Croatia's Luka Modric, kicks a penalty during the group D match between Croatia and Nigeria at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia, Saturday, June 16, 2018.