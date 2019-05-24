Defender Crystal Dunn likes to talk that she hails from Strong Island, and midfielder Allie Long mentions how the Long Island and New York state of mind has influenced her.

"I'm so proud to rep Long Island, that it shaped me who I am as a player today," Long said during Women's World Cup media day in New York City on Friday. "Anytime I met people from out of state or I played with or against, they always feared people from New York. I always used that to my advantage and had a chip on my shoulder. New York people don't take any crap from anybody."

Dunn had similar thoughts. "We're both from Strong Island. We're a different breed. Yeah, it's special," she said with a laugh.

"Me and Allie always tell me people that if you can survive in New York, you can survive anything."

Not just survivors, but as professional soccer players who have thrived as U.S. teammates for next month's Women's World Cup in France.

Their paths to the U.S. team took similar routes.

Both women — Long is 31, Dunn, 26 — learned their craft in the Long Island Junior Soccer. They starred for the Albertson Soccer Club after Dunn played for the Rockville Centre SC and Long with Northport/Cow Harbor SC. They were named Newsday high school player of the year (Long for Northport in 2004, Dunn for South Side in 2009), played vital roles in leading the University of North Carolina to NCAA Division I championships and became National Women's Soccer League all-stars.

They endured hardships, failing to earn a spot on the 2015 world championship side as 11th-hour cuts by head coach Jill Ellis, who wanted experienced players.

They also learned how tough they really can be.

Dunn took out her frustrations on the rest of the NWSL, capturing league MVP honors and scoring title.

"I've worked so hard for four years now and to be assured a spot on this World Cup roster is incredible," she said. "My work paid off. That's such a great feeling of knowing that you went through such hard trials and you end up where you wanted to be."

Long promised herself that she would never feel that way again after she was cut.

"I look back and I am so thankful for that because you learn so much when you fail,” she said. “It's given me this drive and this hunger to continuously grow as a player and get better … so I can try to be the best player I possibly can be. The road was so extremely tough. It makes it so much more rewarding because I truly worked for it."

Now, they’ll get an opportunity to share their New York and Long Island state of mind in France.