David Villa scores twice, leads NYCFC past FC Dallas

Villa’s penalty in the 36th minute put NYCFC ahead for good in victory at Yankee Stadium

David Villa #7 of New York City FC

David Villa #7 of New York City FC salutes the fans as he is taken out of the game late in the second half against the New York Red Bulls during an MLS game at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York on Sunday, Aug 6, 2017. Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

By The Associated Press
David Villa scored two goals to help New York City FC beat FC Dallas 3-1 on Sunday night.

Villa converted from the spot to give NYCFC (6-1-2) a 2-1 lead in the 36th minute after Reto Ziegler was called — after video review — for a hand ball in the area.

New York City’s Jesus Medina opened the scoring in the third, poking home a putback Jo Inge Berget’s shot that was stopped by Jimmy Maurer. Villa stole it on the left side, beat a defender and dropped it to Anton Tinnerholm who first-timed it back to Villa near the goal line. Villa tapped it to Berget, whose one-timer was deflected by Maurer off the far post, but Medina was there for the side-net finish from point-blank range.

Santiago Mosquera answered for FC Dallas (3-1-3) in the 10th minute, rolling a feed from Maximiliano Urruti past goalkeeper Sean Johnson. Urruti stole it near midfield, cutback to evade a defender and then tapped it with the outside of his foot to Mosquera, who took a dribble before side-netting the finish from the top of the box.

Villa, who missed three games in March due to a quadriceps injury, capped the scoring with his fourth goal of the season in the 69th minute.

Dallas came in without having conceded a goal in 208 minutes.

