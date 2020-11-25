Diego Maradona's life in photos

Argentina soccer legend Diego Maradona died on Nov. 25, 2020. The Argentine Football Association, through its President Claudio Tapia, "expresses its deepest sorrow for the death of our legend, Diego Armando Maradona. You will always be in our hearts."

Argentina's Diego Maradona, second left, scores his second goal against England during the World Cup quarter final match, in Mexico City, Mexico, on June 22, 1986. England's Terry Butcher, left, tries to tackle Maradona, while England's goalkeeper Peter Shilton is on the ground. Maradona, the Argentine soccer great who was among the best players ever and who led his country to the 1986 World Cup title, has died. He was 60. (AP Photo)

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Legend Diego Maradona Dies Aged 60 - WINTERVELDT, SOUTH AFRICA - JANUARY 19: In this handout photo provided by 2010 FIFA World Cup Organising Committee South Africa, Argentina national soccer team's head coach Diego Maradona is greeted by schoolchildren during his visit to Kgotlelelang School at Winterveldt on January 19, 2010, around 40km north west of Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by 2010 FIFA World Cup Organising Committee South Africa via Getty Images)

Argentinian soccer legend Diego Maradona plays with a soccer ball during the photocall for the documentary 'Maradona' running out of competition at the 61st edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 20, 2008.

(FILES) File photo released by Telam of Pope Francis greeting Argentinian retired footballer Diego Maradona (L) at the Vatican City on October 12, 2016, before a "United for Peace" charity football match. - Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona passed away on November 25, 2020. (Photo by STR / TELAM / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / TELAM / SCHOLAS OCURRENTES" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS (Photo by STR/TELAM/AFP via Getty Images)

ARGENTINA OUT.Mandatory Credit: Photo by Juan Pablo Maldovan/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (11054305c).(FILE) - Argentinian soccer legend Armando Maradona poses with the 'Argentina's sportsman of the century' award during the Olympia Awards ceremony in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 23 December 1998 (re-issued on 25 November 2020). Diego Maradona has died after a heart attack, media reports claimed on 25 November 2020..Diego Maradona died at age 60, Buenos Aires, Argentina - 19 Apr 2004

Argentinian soccer legend Diego Maradona plays with a soccer ball during the photocall for the documentary 'Maradona' running out of competition at the 61st edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 20, 2008

(FILES) In this file photo taken on June 09, 2016 former Argentinian football international Diego Maradona (L) and former Brazilian footballer Pele pose after a football match organised by Swiss luxury watchmaker Hublot at the Jardin du Palais Royal in Paris, on the eve of the Euro 2016 European football championships. - Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona passed away on November 25, 2020. (Photo by PATRICK KOVARIK / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK KOVARIK/AFP via Getty Images)

(FILES) In this file photo taken on July 04, 2006 Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona poses prior to the World Cup 2006 semi final football game Germany vs. Italy at Dortmund stadium. - Argentine football legend Diego Maradona has died at the age of 60, his spokesman announced on November 25, 2020. (Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP) (Photo by VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images)

People wave to Argentinean football star Diego Maradona as he sits in his car to leave the HerzogsPark Hotel in Herzogenaurach, southern Germany, during the World Cup on June 12, 2006.

(FILES) In this file photo taken on June 29, 1986 Argentina's football star team captain Diego Maradona brandishes the World Soccer Cup won by his team after a 3-2 victory over West Germany at the Azteca stadium in Mexico City. - Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona passed away on November 25, 2020. (Photo by STAFF / AFP) (Photo by STAFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Cuban President Fidel Castro (L) playing with a football with Argentinian football star Diego Armando Maradona, during the recording of Maradona's TV program "The 10's Night" in Havana, on Oct. 26, 2005.

(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 04, 2005 Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez (R) jokes with Argentinian former football star Diego Armando Maradona during the "People's Summit" massive rally against the IV Summit of the Americas, in Mar del Plata, Argentina. - Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona passed away on November 25, 2020. (Photo by STR / AFP) (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)

Argentine football legend Diego Maradona (R) shaking hands with his doctor Leopoldo Luque in Olivos, Buenos Aires province, Argentina, on November 11, 2020.

Argentine soccer star Diego Maradona, wearing a diamond earring, balances a soccer ball on his head as he walks off the practice field following the national selection's 22 May 1986 practice session in Mexico City.

Argentine former soccer star Diego Maradona gestures during their Argentine first division soccer match Boca Juniors against Nueva Chicago in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Sunday, April. 18, 2004. Boca won 2-0.(AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Argentine soccer ace Diego Maradona waves to the crowd wearing the shirt of his former club Boca Juniors at the end of his farewell game in Buenos Aires, Argentina Saturday, Nov. 10, 2001. (AP Photo/Mario Cocchi)

Maradona in tears - Agentina's Diego Maradona, his arms crossed, fights his tears back at the end of the Soccer World Cup final game in Roma, Sunday night when Germany defeated Argentina 1-0. (AP-Photo/Kalle Tornstrom) 9.7.1990

Argentina soccer team star Diego Maradona celebrate after scoring the winning penalty during the soccer World Cup semifinal in Naples, Italy, on July 3, 1990. Argentina defeated Italy 5-4 on penalties to reach the final. At left, Italian goalie Walter Zenga looks on. (AP Photo/Carlo Fumagalli)

Former soccer star Diego Maradona gestures with his daughter Dalma after the Argentine first division soccer match between Boca Juniors and River Plate in Buenos Aires, Sunday, March 26, 2006.The match ended in a 1-1 tie. (AP Photo/Daniel Luna)

Argentine soccer superstar Diego Maradona kicks balls during training at the Dongdaemoon stadium in Seoul, Monday, Sept. 25, 1995. South Korea hoped to bolster its bid to be chosen host for the 2002 World Cup with promotions by Maradona. Instead, officials are faced with outraged fans, sulking children and a bill for about $1.75 million. For Maradona's nine-day visit, South Korea's Football Association had planned elaborate events. But all of them were canceled. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Argentina's Diego Maradona runs across the soccer field in jubilation after he had scored his second goal against England in the World Cup quarter final, in Mexico City, Mexico, on June 22, 1986. England's Terry Butcher sits on the floor. (AP Photo)

Argentinian soccer star Diego Maradona shows off his skills to a young Chinese fan in the restaurant of his hotel in Beijing Monday July 22, 1996. Maradona is in Beijing with his team Boca Juniors, and will play two games against Chinese sides. (AP Photo/Eduardo Forte/El Grafico) Note: SOUTH AMERICA, NORTH AMERICA OUT

Diego Maradona of Argentina celebrates at the end of the World Cup soccer final in the Atzeca Stadium, in Mexico City on June 29, 1986.

Argentina's Diego Maradona, is tackled by Italy's Claudio Gentile during the Soccer World Cup second round match, between Italy and Argentina, at the Sarra Stadium, Barcelona, June 29, 1982. Argentina defeated Italy 2 - 1. (AP Photo)

Argentine soccer ace Diego Maradona begins celebrating first goal of his team Boca Jrs scored by teammate Diego Latorre during Sunday, Sept. 21, 1997, Argentine first division league game. After announcements that it could be his last game, Maradona said that he had changed his mind due the support of Boca Juniors' fans. (AP Photo/Eduardo Di Baia)

Diego Maradona, right, of Boca Juniors hands an autograph to photographer Maartje Blijdestein at the start of the Amsterdam Tournament soccer match between Ajaxl and Boca Juniors at the Amsterdam Arena, the Netherlands, Sunday Jul 31, 2005. (AP Photo/Fred Ernst)

Rest of the World player Diego Maradona celebrates scoring against the celebrity England XI, in the Soccer Aid Charity soccer match at Manchester United's Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday May 27, 2006. The charity match saw celebrities and ex professional footballers playing against each other to raise funds for UNICEF.

Diego Maradona of Barcelona of Spain, left, falls backward while New York Cosmos Andranik Eskandarian, right, attempts of break his fall during Transatlantic Challenge Cup opening round soccer action on Monday, May 28, 1984 at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford. The Cosmos defeated Barcelona 5-3. (AP Photo/Ron Frehm)

Argentine soccer star Diego Maradona leaves a police station in Buenos Aires, Argentina, April 28, 1991 after paying a $30,000 bail on charges of drug possession and distribution of drugs free of charge. Carlos Bilardo, former head coach of the Argentina national team, is seated behind Maradona. (AP Photo/Don Rypka)

Diego Maradona of Argentina celebrates with the cup and his team mates at the end of the World Cup soccer final in the Atzeca Stadium, in Mexico City, Mexico, on June 29, 1986. Argentina defeated West Germany 3-2 to take the trophy. (AP Photo)

Argentina?s Diego Maradona, center, grimaces, as he is tackled by two Hungarian players, Sandor Sallai, No 14, and Imre Garaba, during the Football World Cup match between Hungary and Argentina in Allicante, Spain on June 18, 1982. Maradona scored two of the four Argentina goals against Hungary.Argentina defeated Hungary 4-1. (AP Photo/Yako)

Argentine soccer superstar Diego Armando Maradona trains with his new team, Napoli of Naples, in Castel del Piano, mountain resort in central Italy, July 25, 1984. (AP Photo/Massimo Sambucetti)

Argentinian ace soccer star Diego Maradona exults after scoring the winning goal in Napoli-Juventus match Sunday, March 11, 1985. Napoli Won 1-0, while Juventus of turin suffered its first deafeat since the soccer season started. (AP Photo/Pren)

Argentina soccer star Diego Armando Maradona has a big smile as he arrives at Los Angeles International Airport on Nov. 11, 1985. Argentina will play Mexico in an upcoming game in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)

Argentina soccer superstar Diego Maradona flashes "V" sign at his news conference in Tokyo on Wednesday, Jan. 21, 1987.

Argentina soccer superstar Diego Armando Maradona holds "Ciao," the mascot of Italia 90 World Soccer Cup, upon arrival of the Argentina team at Leonardo da Vinci airport in Rome, May 9, 1990. Argentina will play the inauguration game against Cameroon in Milan. (AP Photo/Bruno Mosconi)

International soccer star Diego Maradona raises his arm to greet spectators before an exhibition game in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on August 3, 1991. Maradona, who has been suspended from playing professional soccer for drug abuse, said three days prior that he would no longer play professionally. (AP Photo/Don Rypka)

Argentine soccer star Diego Maradona kisses the Golden Ball award he received for his lifetime achievement in Paris, France, on Jan. 3, 1995. Although in trouble with the courts back in Argentina, Maradona found time to be in Paris to be honored for his soccer career by the French weekly soccer magazine, "France Football." (AP Photo/Remy de la Mauviniere)

Famous Argentine soccer player Diego Maradona and wife Claudia Villafane pose during their dancing for friends to get their photo. (AP-Photo) 13.11.1989