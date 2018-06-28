TODAY'S PAPER
World Cup: England vs. Belgium

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
England and Belgium meet in a FIFA World Cup Group F match on Thursday at Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia.

Belgium's Nacer Chadli, left, and England's Danny Rose
Photo Credit: AP / Hassan Ammar

Belgium's Nacer Chadli, left, and England's Danny Rose challenge for the ball during the group G match between England and Belgium at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia, Thursday, June 28, 2018.

England's Ashley Young, left, and Belgium's Marouane Fellaini
Photo Credit: AP / Czarek Sokolowski

England's Ashley Young, left, and Belgium's Marouane Fellaini challenge for the ball during the group G match between England and Belgium at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia, Thursday, June 28, 2018.

Belgium's Marouane Fellaini, left, fouls England's Ruben Loftus-Cheek
Photo Credit: AP / Michael Sohn

Belgium's Marouane Fellaini, left, fouls England's Ruben Loftus-Cheek during the group G match between England and Belgium at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia, Thursday, June 28, 2018.

Belgium's Thorgan Hazard fights for the ball with
Photo Credit: AP / Alastair Grant

Belgium's Thorgan Hazard fights for the ball with England's Trent Alexander-Arnold, right, during the group G match between England and Belgium at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia, Thursday, June 28, 2018.

Referee Damir Skomina gestures to Belgium's Marouane Fellaini
Photo Credit: AP / Alastair Grant

Referee Damir Skomina gestures to Belgium's Marouane Fellaini during the group G match between England and Belgium at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia, Thursday, June 28, 2018.

Belgium's Marouane Fellaini, left, fights for the ball
Photo Credit: AP / Alastair Grant

Belgium's Marouane Fellaini, left, fights for the ball with England's Ruben Loftus-Cheek during the group G match between England and Belgium at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia, Thursday, June 28, 2018.

Belgium's Nacer Chadli clears before England players can
Photo Credit: AP / Petr David Josek

Belgium's Nacer Chadli clears before England players can head the ball during the group G match between England and Belgium at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia, Thursday, June 28, 2018.

Belgium's Nacer Chadli, left, England's Fabian Delph challenge
Photo Credit: AP / Hassan Ammar

Belgium's Nacer Chadli, left, England's Fabian Delph challenge for the ball during the group G match between England and Belgium at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia, Thursday, June 28, 2018.

England's Trent Alexander-Arnold, top, jumps for the ball
Photo Credit: AP / Alastair Grant

England's Trent Alexander-Arnold, top, jumps for the ball with Belgium's Moussa Dembele during the group G match between England and Belgium at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia, Thursday, June 28, 2018.

Belgium's Moussa Dembele, left, and Belgium's Thorgan Hazard,
Photo Credit: AP / Petr David Josek

Belgium's Moussa Dembele, left, and Belgium's Thorgan Hazard, right, both jump to control the ball before England's Ruben Loftus-Cheek, rear right, can get to it during the group G match between England and Belgium at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia, Thursday, June 28, 2018.

Belgium's Dedryck Boyata, left, blocks England's Marcus Rashford
Photo Credit: AP / Michael Sohn

Belgium's Dedryck Boyata, left, blocks England's Marcus Rashford as Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois takes the ball during the group G match between England and Belgium at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia, Thursday, June 28, 2018.

Referee Damir Skomina from Slovenia shows the yellow
Photo Credit: AP / Hassan Ammar

Referee Damir Skomina from Slovenia shows the yellow card to Belgium's Nacer Chadli during the group G match between England and Belgium at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia, Thursday, June 28, 2018.

Belgium's Michy Batshuayi, left, and England's Fabian Delph
Photo Credit: AP / Czarek Sokolowski

Belgium's Michy Batshuayi, left, and England's Fabian Delph challenge for the ball during the group G match between England and Belgium at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia, Thursday, June 28, 2018.

Belgium's Michy Batshuayi, left, and England's Fabian Delph
Photo Credit: AP / Michael Sohn

Belgium's Michy Batshuayi, left, and England's Fabian Delph go for a header during the group G match between England and Belgium at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia, Thursday, June 28, 2018.

England's Gary Cahill, left, and Belgium's Adnan Januzaj
Photo Credit: AP / Hassan Ammar

England's Gary Cahill, left, and Belgium's Adnan Januzaj challenge for the ball during the group G match between England and Belgium at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia, Thursday, June 28, 2018.

England's Harry Kane stretches prior to the group
Photo Credit: AP / Hassan Ammar

England's Harry Kane stretches prior to the group G match between England and Belgium at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia, Thursday, June 28, 2018.

Belgium supporters on the stands wait for the
Photo Credit: AP / Alastair Grant

Belgium supporters on the stands wait for the start of the group G match between England and Belgium at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia, Thursday, June 28, 2018.

A fan of the Belgium team waits for
Photo Credit: AP / Petr David Josek

A fan of the Belgium team waits for the group G match between England and Belgium at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia, Thursday, June 28, 2018.

Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne controls a ball during
Photo Credit: AP / Michael Sohn

Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne controls a ball during the group G match between England and Belgium at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia, Thursday, June 28, 2018.

England's Harry Kane, center, and his teammates warm
Photo Credit: AP / Michael Sohn

England's Harry Kane, center, and his teammates warm up prior to the group G match between England and Belgium at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia, Thursday, June 28, 2018.

Two England fans pose with a World Cup
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OZAN KOSE

Two England fans pose with a World Cup trophy replica outside the stadium before the Russia 2018 World Cup Group G football match between England and Belgium at the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad on June 28, 2018.

Belgium supporters cheer on the stands before the
Photo Credit: AP / Alastair Grant

Belgium supporters cheer on the stands before the group G match between England and Belgium at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia, Thursday, June 28, 2018.

Belgium's Axel Witsel controls a ball prior to
Photo Credit: AP / Michael Sohn

Belgium's Axel Witsel controls a ball prior to the group G match between England and Belgium at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia, Thursday, June 28, 2018.

