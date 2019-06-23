TODAY'S PAPER
SportsSoccer

Women's World Cup: England vs. Cameroon

England beat Cameroon, 3-0, during Round 16 of the FIFA Women's World Cup  at Stade du Hainaut on June 23, 2019 in Valenciennes, France. 

VALENCIENNES, FRANCE - JUNE 23: Fran Kirby of
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Robert Cianflone

Fran Kirby of England is put under pressure by Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene and Raissa Feudjio of Cameroon during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between England and Cameroon at Stade du Hainaut on June 23, 2019 in Valenciennes, France. 

VALENCIENNES, FRANCE - JUNE 23: Jill Scott of
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Robert Cianflone

Jill Scott of England battles for possession with Yvonne Leuko of Cameroon during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between England and Cameroon at Stade du Hainaut on June 23, 2019 in Valenciennes, France. 

VALENCIENNES, FRANCE - JUNE 23: Nikita Parris of
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Marc Atkins

Nikita Parris of England reacts during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between England and Cameroon at Stade du Hainaut on June 23, 2019 in Valenciennes, France.

VALENCIENNES, FRANCE - JUNE 23: Karen Bardsley of
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Robert Cianflone

Karen Bardsley of England in action during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between England and Cameroon at Stade du Hainaut on June 23, 2019 in Valenciennes, France.

VALENCIENNES, FRANCE - JUNE 23: Ellen White of
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Marc Atkins

Ellen White of England battles for possession with Aurelle Awona of Cameroon during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between England and Cameroon at Stade du Hainaut on June 23, 2019 in Valenciennes, France. 

VALENCIENNES, FRANCE - JUNE 23: Fran Kirby of
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Robert Cianflone

Fran Kirby of England is put under pressure by Estelle Johnson and Raissa Feudjio of Cameroon during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between England and Cameroon at Stade du Hainaut on June 23, 2019 in Valenciennes, France. 

VALENCIENNES, FRANCE - JUNE 23: Ellen White of
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Marc Atkins

Ellen White of England scores her team's second goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between England and Cameroon at Stade du Hainaut on June 23, 2019 in Valenciennes, France.

VALENCIENNES, FRANCE - JUNE 23: Ajara Nchout of
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Marc Atkins

Ajara Nchout of Cameroon reacts after her goal is disallowed following a VAR check during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between England and Cameroon at Stade du Hainaut on June 23, 2019 in Valenciennes, France. 

VALENCIENNES, FRANCE - JUNE 23: Ajara Nchout of
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Marc Atkins

Ajara Nchout of Cameroon celebrates with teammate Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene after scoring a goal which is then disallowed following a VAR review during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between England and Cameroon at Stade du Hainaut on June 23, 2019 in Valenciennes, France.

VALENCIENNES, FRANCE - JUNE 23: Ajara Nchout of
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Robert Cianflone

Ajara Nchout of Cameroon reacts after her goal is disallowed following a VAR check during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between England and Cameroon at Stade du Hainaut on June 23, 2019 in Valenciennes, France. 

VALENCIENNES, FRANCE - JUNE 23: Ajara Nchout of
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Marc Atkins

Ajara Nchout of Cameroon reacts after her goal is disallowed following a VAR check during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between England and Cameroon at Stade du Hainaut on June 23, 2019 in Valenciennes, France.

VALENCIENNES, FRANCE - JUNE 23: Alexandra Takounda of
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Marc Atkins

Alexandra Takounda of Cameroon stretches for the ball ahead of Karen Bardsley of England during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between England and Cameroon at Stade du Hainaut on June 23, 2019 in Valenciennes, France.

VALENCIENNES, FRANCE - JUNE 23: Alex Greenwood of
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Robert Cianflone

Alex Greenwood of England celebrates with teammate Fran Kirby after scoring her team's third goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between England and Cameroon at Stade du Hainaut on June 23, 2019 in Valenciennes, France. 

Alex Greenwood of England celebrates with teammate Fran
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Robert Cianflone

Alex Greenwood of England celebrates with teammate Fran Kirby after scoring her team's third goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between England and Cameroon at Stade du Hainaut on June 23, 2019 in Valenciennes, France. 

VALENCIENNES, FRANCE - JUNE 23: Alex Greenwood of
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Robert Cianflone

Alex Greenwood of England scores her team's third goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between England and Cameroon at Stade du Hainaut on June 23, 2019 in Valenciennes, France.

VALENCIENNES, FRANCE - JUNE 23: Ajara Nchout of
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Robert Cianflone

Ajara Nchout of Cameroon reacts during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between England and Cameroon at Stade du Hainaut on June 23, 2019 in Valenciennes, France. 

VALENCIENNES, FRANCE - JUNE 23: Toni Duggan of
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Robert Cianflone

Toni Duggan of England looks on during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between England and Cameroon at Stade du Hainaut on June 23, 2019 in Valenciennes, France. 

England's forward Nikita Parris (L) vies with Cameroon's
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/PHILIPPE HUGUEN

England's forward Nikita Parris (L) vies with Cameroon's defender Yvonne Leuko and Cameroon's forward Gabrielle Onguene (C) during the France 2019 Women's World Cup round of sixteen football match between England and Cameroon, on June 23, 2019, at the Hainaut stadium in Valenciennes, northern France.

England's forward Ellen White (L) vies with Cameroon's
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/DENIS CHARLET

England's forward Ellen White (L) vies with Cameroon's defender Augustine Ejangue during the France 2019 Women's World Cup round of sixteen football match between England and Cameroon, on June 23, 2019, at the Hainaut stadium in Valenciennes, northern France. 

Cameroon's midfielder Raissa Feudjio (C) vies with England's
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/DENIS CHARLET

Cameroon's midfielder Raissa Feudjio (C) vies with England's defender Lucy Bronze during the France 2019 Women's World Cup round of sixteen football match between England and Cameroon, on June 23, 2019, at the Hainaut stadium in Valenciennes, northern France. 

Cameroon's midfielder Raissa Feudjio (L) vies with England's
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/PHILIPPE HUGUEN

Cameroon's midfielder Raissa Feudjio (L) vies with England's midfielder Jill Scott during the France 2019 Women's World Cup round of sixteen football match between England and Cameroon, on June 23, 2019, at the Hainaut stadium in Valenciennes, northern France. 

TOPSHOT - England's forward Ellen White celebrates after
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/PHILIPPE HUGUEN

England's forward Ellen White celebrates after scoring a goal during the France 2019 Women's World Cup round of sixteen football match between England and Cameroon, on June 23, 2019, at the Hainaut stadium in Valenciennes, northern France. 

Cameroonian supporters cheer their team during the France
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/PHILIPPE HUGUEN

Cameroonian supporters cheer their team during the France 2019 Women's World Cup round of sixteen football match between England and Cameroon, on June 23, 2019, at the Hainaut stadium in Valenciennes, northern France. 

England's goalkeeper Karen Bardsley (C) vies with Cameroon's
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/PHILIPPE HUGUEN

England's goalkeeper Karen Bardsley (C) vies with Cameroon's forward Alexandra Takounda (L) during the France 2019 Women's World Cup round of sixteen football match between England and Cameroon, on June 23, 2019, at the Hainaut stadium in Valenciennes, northern France. 

Mandatory Credit: Photo by TOLGA BOZOGLU/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (10319824z) Cameroon's
Photo Credit: TOLGA BOZOGLU/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Cameroon's players react after the VAR cancelled a goal of Cameroon during the round of 16 match between England and Cameroon at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 in Valenciennes, France, 23 June 2019. 

Mandatory Credit: Photo by TOLGA BOZOGLU/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (10319824j) Alex
Photo Credit: TOLGA BOZOGLU/EPA-EFE/Shuttersto/TOLGA BOZOGLU/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Mandatory Credit: Photo by TOLGA BOZOGLU/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (10319824j)Alex Greenwood (L) of England in action against Michaela Abam (R) of Cameroon during the round of 16 match between England and Cameroon at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 in Valenciennes, France, 23 June 2019.FIFA Women's World Cup 2019, Valenciennes, France - 23 Jun 2019

England's defender Alex Greenwood (C) is congratulated by
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/PHILIPPE HUGUEN

England's defender Alex Greenwood (C) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a goal during the France 2019 Women's World Cup round of sixteen football match between England and Cameroon, on June 23, 2019, at the Hainaut stadium in Valenciennes, northern France.

Cameroon's defender Augustine Ejangue (L) vies with England's
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/PHILIPPE HUGUEN

Cameroon's defender Augustine Ejangue (L) vies with England's forward Toni Duggan during the France 2019 Women's World Cup round of sixteen football match between England and Cameroon, on June 23, 2019, at the Hainaut stadium in Valenciennes, northern France. 

England's defender Alex Greenwood (L) is congratulated by
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/PHILIPPE HUGUEN

England's defender Alex Greenwood (L) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a goal during the France 2019 Women's World Cup round of sixteen football match between England and Cameroon, on June 23, 2019, at the Hainaut stadium in Valenciennes, northern France. 

England's Alex Greenwood, left goes for a header
Photo Credit: AP/Michel Spingler

England's Alex Greenwood, left goes for a header with Cameroon's Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene during the Women's World Cup round of 16 soccer match between England and Cameroon at the Stade du Hainaut stadium in Valenciennes, France, Sunday, June 23, 2019. 

