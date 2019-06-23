England beat Cameroon, 3-0, during Round 16 of the FIFA Women's World Cup at Stade du Hainaut on June 23, 2019 in Valenciennes, France.

Fran Kirby of England is put under pressure by Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene and Raissa Feudjio of Cameroon during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between England and Cameroon at Stade du Hainaut on June 23, 2019 in Valenciennes, France.

Jill Scott of England battles for possession with Yvonne Leuko of Cameroon during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between England and Cameroon at Stade du Hainaut on June 23, 2019 in Valenciennes, France.

Nikita Parris of England reacts during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between England and Cameroon at Stade du Hainaut on June 23, 2019 in Valenciennes, France.

Karen Bardsley of England in action during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between England and Cameroon at Stade du Hainaut on June 23, 2019 in Valenciennes, France.

Ellen White of England battles for possession with Aurelle Awona of Cameroon during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between England and Cameroon at Stade du Hainaut on June 23, 2019 in Valenciennes, France.

Fran Kirby of England is put under pressure by Estelle Johnson and Raissa Feudjio of Cameroon during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between England and Cameroon at Stade du Hainaut on June 23, 2019 in Valenciennes, France.

Ellen White of England scores her team's second goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between England and Cameroon at Stade du Hainaut on June 23, 2019 in Valenciennes, France.

Ajara Nchout of Cameroon reacts after her goal is disallowed following a VAR check during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between England and Cameroon at Stade du Hainaut on June 23, 2019 in Valenciennes, France.

Ajara Nchout of Cameroon celebrates with teammate Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene after scoring a goal which is then disallowed following a VAR review during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between England and Cameroon at Stade du Hainaut on June 23, 2019 in Valenciennes, France.

Ajara Nchout of Cameroon reacts after her goal is disallowed following a VAR check during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between England and Cameroon at Stade du Hainaut on June 23, 2019 in Valenciennes, France.

Ajara Nchout of Cameroon reacts after her goal is disallowed following a VAR check during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between England and Cameroon at Stade du Hainaut on June 23, 2019 in Valenciennes, France.

Alexandra Takounda of Cameroon stretches for the ball ahead of Karen Bardsley of England during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between England and Cameroon at Stade du Hainaut on June 23, 2019 in Valenciennes, France.

Alex Greenwood of England celebrates with teammate Fran Kirby after scoring her team's third goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between England and Cameroon at Stade du Hainaut on June 23, 2019 in Valenciennes, France.

Alex Greenwood of England celebrates with teammate Fran Kirby after scoring her team's third goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between England and Cameroon at Stade du Hainaut on June 23, 2019 in Valenciennes, France.

Alex Greenwood of England scores her team's third goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between England and Cameroon at Stade du Hainaut on June 23, 2019 in Valenciennes, France.

Ajara Nchout of Cameroon reacts during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between England and Cameroon at Stade du Hainaut on June 23, 2019 in Valenciennes, France.

Toni Duggan of England looks on during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between England and Cameroon at Stade du Hainaut on June 23, 2019 in Valenciennes, France.

England's forward Nikita Parris (L) vies with Cameroon's defender Yvonne Leuko and Cameroon's forward Gabrielle Onguene (C) during the France 2019 Women's World Cup round of sixteen football match between England and Cameroon, on June 23, 2019, at the Hainaut stadium in Valenciennes, northern France.

England's forward Ellen White (L) vies with Cameroon's defender Augustine Ejangue during the France 2019 Women's World Cup round of sixteen football match between England and Cameroon, on June 23, 2019, at the Hainaut stadium in Valenciennes, northern France.

Cameroon's midfielder Raissa Feudjio (C) vies with England's defender Lucy Bronze during the France 2019 Women's World Cup round of sixteen football match between England and Cameroon, on June 23, 2019, at the Hainaut stadium in Valenciennes, northern France.

Cameroon's midfielder Raissa Feudjio (L) vies with England's midfielder Jill Scott during the France 2019 Women's World Cup round of sixteen football match between England and Cameroon, on June 23, 2019, at the Hainaut stadium in Valenciennes, northern France.

England's forward Ellen White celebrates after scoring a goal during the France 2019 Women's World Cup round of sixteen football match between England and Cameroon, on June 23, 2019, at the Hainaut stadium in Valenciennes, northern France.

Cameroonian supporters cheer their team during the France 2019 Women's World Cup round of sixteen football match between England and Cameroon, on June 23, 2019, at the Hainaut stadium in Valenciennes, northern France.

England's goalkeeper Karen Bardsley (C) vies with Cameroon's forward Alexandra Takounda (L) during the France 2019 Women's World Cup round of sixteen football match between England and Cameroon, on June 23, 2019, at the Hainaut stadium in Valenciennes, northern France.

Cameroon's players react after the VAR cancelled a goal of Cameroon during the round of 16 match between England and Cameroon at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 in Valenciennes, France, 23 June 2019.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by TOLGA BOZOGLU/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (10319824j)Alex Greenwood (L) of England in action against Michaela Abam (R) of Cameroon during the round of 16 match between England and Cameroon at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 in Valenciennes, France, 23 June 2019.FIFA Women's World Cup 2019, Valenciennes, France - 23 Jun 2019

England's defender Alex Greenwood (C) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a goal during the France 2019 Women's World Cup round of sixteen football match between England and Cameroon, on June 23, 2019, at the Hainaut stadium in Valenciennes, northern France.

Cameroon's defender Augustine Ejangue (L) vies with England's forward Toni Duggan during the France 2019 Women's World Cup round of sixteen football match between England and Cameroon, on June 23, 2019, at the Hainaut stadium in Valenciennes, northern France.

England's defender Alex Greenwood (L) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a goal during the France 2019 Women's World Cup round of sixteen football match between England and Cameroon, on June 23, 2019, at the Hainaut stadium in Valenciennes, northern France.