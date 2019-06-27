Women's World Cup quarterfinal: England vs. Norway

England defeated Norway, 3-0, in the quarterfinals of the FIFA Women's World Cup on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

England's Nikita Parris kicks the ball from penalty during the Women's World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Norway and England at the Oceane stadium in Le Havre, France, Thursday, June 27, 2019.

Nikita Parris of England reacts after missing a penalty during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Quarter Final match between Norway and England at Stade Oceane on June 27, 2019 in Le Havre, France.

Ellen White of England collides with Ingrid Hjelmseth of Norway during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Quarter Final match between Norway and England at Stade Oceane on June 27, 2019 in Le Havre, France.

England's Rachel Daly, left, challenges Norway's Kristine Minde, right, during the Women's World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Norway and England at the Oceane stadium in Le Havre, France, Thursday, June 27, 2019.

Norway's forward Lisa Utland (L) vies with England's defender Millie Bright during the France 2019 Women's World Cup quarter-final football match between Norway and England, on June 27, 2019, at the Oceane stadium in Le Havre, north western France.

England's forward Nikita Parris kicks and misses a penalty kick during the France 2019 Women's World Cup quarter-final football match between Norway and England, on June 27, 2019, at the Oceane stadium in Le Havre, north western France.

Norway's goalkeeper Ingrid Hjelmseth (R) is congratulated by Norway's midfielder Vilde Boe Risa (C) after saving a penalty kick during the France 2019 Women's World Cup quarter-final football match between Norway and England, on June 27, 2019, at the Oceane stadium in Le Havre, north western France.

Norway's goalkeeper Ingrid Hjelmseth (R) makes a save in front of England's defender Steph Houghton (L) during the France 2019 Women's World Cup quarter-final football match between Norway and England, on June 27, 2019, at the Oceane stadium in Le Havre, north western France.

England's defender Lucy Bronze celebrates after scoring a goal during the France 2019 Women's World Cup quarter-final football match between Norway and England, on June 27, 2019, at the Oceane stadium in Le Havre, north western France.

England's players celebrate after scoring their third goal during the France 2019 Women's World Cup quarter-final football match between Norway and England, on June 27, 2019, at the Oceane stadium in Le Havre, north western France.

England's football legend David Beckham gestures next to his daughter Harper Beckham during the France 2019 Women's World Cup quarter-final football match between Norway and England, on June 27, 2019, at the Oceane stadium in Le Havre, north western France.

England's Nikita Parris, left, and Norway's Amalie Vevle Eikeland battle for the ball during the Women's World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Norway and England at Oceane Stadium in Le Havre, France, Thursday, June 27, 2019.

Ellen White of England reacts during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Quarter Final match between Norway and England at Stade Oceane on June 27, 2019 in Le Havre, France.

Steph Houghton of England goes down injured during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Quarter Final match between Norway and England at Stade Oceane on June 27, 2019 in Le Havre, France.

Steph Houghton of England heads the ball during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Quarter Final match between Norway and England at Stade Oceane on June 27, 2019 in Le Havre, France.

Maren Mjelde and Maria Thorisdottir of Norway confront referee Lucila Venegas after she awards England a penalty during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Quarter Final match between Norway and England at Stade Oceane on June 27, 2019 in Le Havre, France.

Keira Walsh of England is challenged by Ingrid Syrstad Engen of Norway during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Quarter Final match between Norway and England at Stade Oceane on June 27, 2019 in Le Havre, France.