World Cup: England vs. Sweden

England defeated Sweden, 2-0, in a World Cup quarterfinal match Saturday at Samara Arena in Samara, Russia.

England's Dele Alli, left, celebrates with England's Harry Maguire, center and England's Marcus Rashford, right, after scoring his side's second goal during the quarterfinal match between Sweden and England at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Samara Arena, in Samara, Russia, Saturday, July 7, 2018.

English fans celebrate after winning the quarterfinal match between Sweden and England at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Samara Arena, in Samara, Russia, Saturday, July 7, 2018.

England head coach Gareth Southgate celebrates victory of his team over Sweden during the quarterfinal match between Sweden and England at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Samara Arena, in Samara, Russia, Saturday, July 7, 2018.

England's Harry Kane celebrates victory of his team over Sweden during the quarterfinal match between Sweden and England at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Samara Arena, in Samara, Russia, Saturday, July 7, 2018.

England's Kieran Trippier, above, comforts Sweden's Ludwig Augustinsson after the quarterfinal match between Sweden and England at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Samara Arena, in Samara, Russia, Saturday, July 7, 2018.

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, 2nd left, jumps during the quarterfinal match between Sweden and England at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Samara Arena, in Samara, Russia, Saturday, July 7, 2018.

England's Jamie Vardy vies for the ball with England's Kyle Walker, right, during the quarterfinal match between Sweden and England at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Samara Arena, in Samara, Russia, Saturday, July 7, 2018.

England's Harry Kane vies for the ball with Sweden's Victor Lindelof, right, during the quarterfinal match between Sweden and England at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Samara Arena, in Samara, Russia, Saturday, July 7, 2018.

England's Raheem Sterling, right, challenges for the ball with Sweden's Victor Lindelof during the quarterfinal match between Sweden and England at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Samara Arena, in Samara, Russia, Saturday, July 7, 2018.

England's Jordan Henderson, left, challenges for the ball with Sweden's Martin Olsson during the quarterfinal match between Sweden and England at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Samara Arena, in Samara, Russia, Saturday, July 7, 2018.

England's Dele Alli, center left, next to Sweden goalkeeper Robin Olsen, left, looks on after heading the ball to score his side's second goal during the quarterfinal match between Sweden and England at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Samara Arena, in Samara, Russia, Saturday, July 7, 2018.

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford shots past Sweden's Marcus Berg during the quarterfinal match between Sweden and England at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Samara Arena, in Samara, Russia, Saturday, July 7, 2018.

England's Harry Maguire celebrates victory of his team over Sweden during the quarterfinal match between Sweden and England at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Samara Arena, in Samara, Russia, Saturday, July 7, 2018.

England's John Stones, left, celebrates after winning the quarterfinal match between Sweden and England at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Samara Arena, in Samara, Russia, Saturday, July 7, 2018.

England's Harry Maguire and John Stones, left, celebrate at the end of the quarterfinal match between Sweden and England at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Samara Arena, in Samara, Russia, Saturday, July 7, 2018.

England's Harry Maguire, right, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the quarterfinal match between Sweden and England at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Samara Arena, in Samara, Russia, Saturday, July 7, 2018.