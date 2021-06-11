Scenes from the 2020 UEFA European Championship, held across the continent June 11-July 11, 2021.

Italy's forward Ciro Immobile celebrates scoring the team's second goal during the UEFA EURO 2020 Group A football match between Turkey and Italy at the Olympic Stadium in Rome on June 11, 2021.

Turkey's forward Burak Yilmaz (L) vies with Italy's defender Giorgio Chiellini during the UEFA EURO 2020 Group A football match between Turkey and Italy at the Olympic Stadium in Rome on June 11, 2021.

Turkey's defender Ridvan Yilmaz (R) falls down after being fouled by Italy's defender Giorgio Chiellini during the UEFA EURO 2020 Group A football match between Turkey and Italy at the Olympic Stadium in Rome on June 11, 2021.

Italy's fans react as they watch on a giant screen from the official fan zone at Piazza del Popolo in Rome on June 11, 2021, the EURO 2020 2021 European Football Championship Group A's Turkey vs Italy kick off match.

Italy's forward Lorenzo Insigne (BOTTOM) fails to score during the UEFA EURO 2020 Group A football match between Turkey and Italy at the Olympic Stadium in Rome on June 11, 2021.

A fireworks display is triggered over the Olympic stadium on June 11, 2021 in Rome as part of the UEFA Euro 2020 2021 European Football Championship's opening ceremony, prior to the competition's kick off Turkey vs Italy.

Turkey's defender Zeki Celik heads the ball during the UEFA EURO 2020 Group A football match between Turkey and Italy at the Olympic Stadium in Rome on June 11, 2021.