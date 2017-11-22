TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 47° Good Evening
Overcast 47° Good Evening
SportsSoccer

Champions League: FC Barcelona vs. Juventus

By Newsday.com  sports@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

FC Barcelona faces Juventus in a UEFA Champions League Group D match on Wednesday at Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy.

Barcelona's Spanish defender Gerard Pique warms up before
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / FEDERICO TARDITO

Barcelona's Spanish defender Gerard Pique warms up before the UEFA Champions League Group D football match Juventus Barcelona on November 22, 2017 at the Juventus stadium in Turin.

Barcelona's Portuguese defender Nelson Semedo vies with Juventus'
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / FILIPPO MONTEFORTE

Barcelona's Portuguese defender Nelson Semedo vies with Juventus' forward from Brazil Douglas Costa during the UEFA Champions League Group D football match Juventus Barcelona on November 22, 2017 at the Juventus stadium in Turin.

Juventus' forward from Argentina Paulo Dybala (R) vies
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / FILIPPO MONTEFORTE

Juventus' forward from Argentina Paulo Dybala (R) vies with Barcelona's French defender Samuel Umtiti during the UEFA Champions League Group D football match Juventus Barcelona on November 22, 2017 at the Juventus stadium in Turin.

Barcelona's Spanish midfielder Andres Iniesta (R) vies with
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / MARCO BERTORELLO

Barcelona's Spanish midfielder Andres Iniesta (R) vies with Juventus' forward from Argentina Paulo Dybala during the UEFA Champions League Group D football match Juventus Barcelona on November 22, 2017 at the Juventus stadium in Turin.

Barcelona's team players (from top left) Barcelona's German
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / FILIPPO MONTEFORTE

Barcelona's team players (from top left) Barcelona's German goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, Barcelona's French defender Samuel Umtiti, Barcelona's Brazilian midfielder Paulinho, Barcelona's Croatian midfielder Ivan Rakitic, Barcelona's Spanish midfielder Sergio Busquets, Barcelona's Spanish defender Gerard Pique, Barcelona's Spanish forward Gerard Deulofeu, Barcelona's Portuguese defender Nelson Semedo, Barcelona's Spanish midfielder Andres Iniesta, Barcelona's Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez and Barcelona's French defender Lucas Digne pose before the UEFA Champions League Group D football match Juventus Barcelona on November 22, 2017 at the Juventus stadium in Turin.

Juventus' Paulo Dybala and Barcelona's Andres Iniesta, left,
Photo Credit: AP / Alessandro Di Marco

Juventus' Paulo Dybala and Barcelona's Andres Iniesta, left, vie for the ball during the Champions League group D soccer match between Juventus and Barcelona, at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017.

Players stand on the pitch before the UEFA
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / FEDERICO TARDITO

Players stand on the pitch before the UEFA Champions League Group D football match Juventus Barcelona on November 22, 2017 at the Juventus stadium in Turin.

Barcelona's Spanish defender Gerard Pique looks on before
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / FEDERICO TARDITO

Barcelona's Spanish defender Gerard Pique looks on before the UEFA Champions League Group D football match Juventus Barcelona on November 22, 2017 at the Juventus stadium in Turin.

Juventus' goalkeeper from Italy Gianluigi Buffon (R) speaks
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / FILIPPO MONTEFORTE

Juventus' goalkeeper from Italy Gianluigi Buffon (R) speaks to teammate Juventus' defender from Brazil Alex Sandro during the UEFA Champions League Group D football match Juventus Barcelona on November 22, 2017 at the Juventus stadium in Turin.

Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, right, smiles prior
Photo Credit: AP / Manu Fernandez

Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, right, smiles prior to the medal ceremony and the 'Carlos Ferrer Salat' prizes in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Nov 22, 2017. Rajoy defended his decision to temporarily take over running Catalonia under a section of the Spain Constitution that allows central authorities to intervene in regions where officials act outside the law.

Barcelona's Portuguese defender Nelson Semedo controls the ball
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / FILIPPO MONTEFORTE

Barcelona's Portuguese defender Nelson Semedo controls the ball during the UEFA Champions League Group D football match Juventus Barcelona on November 22, 2017 at the Juventus stadium in Turin.

Juventus' fans cheer during the UEFA Champions League
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / FILIPPO MONTEFORTE

Juventus' fans cheer during the UEFA Champions League Group D football match Juventus Barcelona on November 22, 2017 at the Juventus stadium in Turin.

Juventus' Alex Sandro, right, and Barcelona's Gerard Deulofeu
Photo Credit: AP / Antonio Calanni

Juventus' Alex Sandro, right, and Barcelona's Gerard Deulofeu vie for the ball during the Champions League group D soccer match between Juventus and Barcelona, at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017.

Juventus' Sami Khedira and Barcelona's Gerard Pique, right,
Photo Credit: AP / Antonio Calanni

Juventus' Sami Khedira and Barcelona's Gerard Pique, right, vie for the ball during the Champions League group D soccer match between Juventus and Barcelona, at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017.

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri gestures during the Champions
Photo Credit: AP / Antonio Calanni

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri gestures during the Champions League group D soccer match between Juventus and Barcelona, at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017.

Juventus' defender from Italy Andrea Barzagli (R) vies
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / FILIPPO MONTEFORTE

Juventus' defender from Italy Andrea Barzagli (R) vies with Barcelona's Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez during the UEFA Champions League Group D football match Juventus Barcelona on November 22, 2017 at the Juventus stadium in Turin.

By Newsday.com  sports@newsday.com
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

Josh Norman of the Washington Redskins covers Odell Giants vs. Redskins Thanksgiving game preview
Giants guard Justin Pugh speaks to the media How weekly dinner parties help Giants’ OL
Israel's Zach Borenstein hits an RBI single against Mets sign minor league outfielder Borenstein
Brooklyn Nets head coach and Long Island native Atkinson's love for basketball started early
Landon Collins #21 of the New York Giants Collins named NFC Defensive Player of the Week
The Cavaliers' LeBron James controls the ball against Nets know they face a better Cavs unit this time around