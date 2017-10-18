Subscribe
    SoccerSports

    Champions League: FC Barcelona vs. Olympiacos

    Updated
    By

    +-

    FC Barcelona hosts Olympiacos in a UEFA Champions League Group D match on Wednesday at Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain.

    Barcelona players celebrate a goal during the UEFA
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / JOSEP LAGO)

    Barcelona players celebrate a goal during the UEFA Champions League group D football match FC Barcelona vs Olympiacos FC at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on Ocotber 18, 2017.

    Olympiakos' Vadis Odjidja (2-L) in action against FC
    (Credit: GARCIA/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock / GARCIA/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

    Olympiakos' Vadis Odjidja (2-L) in action against FC Barcelona defenders Samuel Umtiti (L) and Gerard Pique (R) during the UEFA Champions League group D soccer match between FC Barcelona and Olympiacos Piraeus at Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain, 18 October 2017.

    British referee Douglas Ross looks on during the
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / JOSEP LAGO)

    British referee Douglas Ross looks on during the UEFA Champions League group D football match FC Barcelona vs Olympiacos FC at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on Ocotber 18, 2017.

    FC Barcelona's defender Gerard Pique (L) reacts during
    (Credit: GARCIA/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock / GARCIA/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

    FC Barcelona's defender Gerard Pique (L) reacts during the UEFA Champions League group D soccer match between FC Barcelona and Olympiacos Piraeus at Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain, 18 October 2017.

    Barcelona's Spanish defender Gerard Pique (C) receives a
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / LLUIS GENE)

    Barcelona's Spanish defender Gerard Pique (C) receives a second yellow card during the UEFA Champions League group D football match FC Barcelona vs Olympiacos FC at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on Ocotber 18, 2017.

    Barcelona's Sergi Roberto is tackled during the group
    (Credit: AP / Manu Fernandez)

    Barcelona's Sergi Roberto is tackled during the group D Champions League soccer match between FC Barcelona and Olympiakos at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017.

    Barcelona and Olympiakos teams pose before the group
    (Credit: AP / Manu Fernandez)

    Barcelona and Olympiakos teams pose before the group D Champions League soccer match between FC Barcelona and Olympiakos at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017.

    British referee Douglas Ross (C) stands on the
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / LLUIS GENE)

    British referee Douglas Ross (C) stands on the field before the UEFA Champions League group D football match FC Barcelona vs Olympiacos FC at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on Ocotber 18, 2017.

    British line referee Douglas Ross waves his flag
    (Credit: AP / Manu Fernandez)

    British line referee Douglas Ross waves his flag near Barcelona's Samuel Umtiti during the group D Champions League soccer match between FC Barcelona and Olympiakos at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017.

    Barcelona players line up in the rain before
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / LLUIS GENE)

    Barcelona players line up in the rain before the the UEFA Champions League group D football match FC Barcelona vs Olympiacos FC at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on Ocotber 18, 2017.

    Barcelona's Lionel Messi reacts during the group D
    (Credit: AP / Manu Fernandez)

    Barcelona's Lionel Messi reacts during the group D Champions League soccer match between FC Barcelona and Olympiakos at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017.

    Barcelona's Lionel Messi applauds before the group D
    (Credit: AP / Manu Fernandez)

    Barcelona's Lionel Messi applauds before the group D Champions League soccer match between FC Barcelona and Olympiakos at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017.

    Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi warms up before
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / JOSEP LAGO)

    Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi warms up before the UEFA Champions League group D football match FC Barcelona vs Olympiacos FC at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on Ocotber 18, 2017.

    A couple uses their smartphone as rain falls
    (Credit: AP / Manu Fernandez)

    A couple uses their smartphone as rain falls from the stands before the group D Champions League soccer match between FC Barcelona and Olympiakos at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017.

    A supporter battles heavy rain before the group
    (Credit: AP / Manu Fernandez)

    A supporter battles heavy rain before the group D Champions League soccer match between FC Barcelona and Olympiakos at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017.

    Supporters battle heavy rain before the group D
    (Credit: AP / Manu Fernandez)

    Supporters battle heavy rain before the group D Champions League soccer match between FC Barcelona and Olympiakos at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017.

    Olympiacos players warm up before the UEFA Champions
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / LLUIS GENE)

    Olympiacos players warm up before the UEFA Champions League group D football match FC Barcelona vs Olympiacos FC at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on Ocotber 18, 2017.

    Supporters wear raincoats as heavy rain falls before
    (Credit: AP / Manu Fernandez)

    Supporters wear raincoats as heavy rain falls before the group D Champions League soccer match between FC Barcelona and Olympiakos at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017.

    Heavy rain falls from the stands before the
    (Credit: AP / Manu Fernandez)

    Heavy rain falls from the stands before the group D Champions League soccer match between FC Barcelona and Olympiakos at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017.

    A supporter shows his team scarf as rain
    (Credit: AP / Manu Fernandez)

    A supporter shows his team scarf as rain falls from the stands before the group D Champions League soccer match between FC Barcelona and Olympiakos at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017.

    OK