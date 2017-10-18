Champions League: FC Barcelona vs. Olympiacos

FC Barcelona hosts Olympiacos in a UEFA Champions League Group D match on Wednesday at Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona players celebrate a goal during the UEFA Champions League group D football match FC Barcelona vs Olympiacos FC at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on Ocotber 18, 2017.
Olympiakos' Vadis Odjidja (2-L) in action against FC Barcelona defenders Samuel Umtiti (L) and Gerard Pique (R) during the UEFA Champions League group D soccer match between FC Barcelona and Olympiacos Piraeus at Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain, 18 October 2017.
British referee Douglas Ross looks on during the UEFA Champions League group D football match FC Barcelona vs Olympiacos FC at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on Ocotber 18, 2017.
FC Barcelona's defender Gerard Pique (L) reacts during the UEFA Champions League group D soccer match between FC Barcelona and Olympiacos Piraeus at Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain, 18 October 2017.
Barcelona's Spanish defender Gerard Pique (C) receives a second yellow card during the UEFA Champions League group D football match FC Barcelona vs Olympiacos FC at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on Ocotber 18, 2017.
Barcelona players celebrate a goal during the UEFA Champions League group D football match FC Barcelona vs Olympiacos FC at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on Ocotber 18, 2017.
Barcelona's Sergi Roberto is tackled during the group D Champions League soccer match between FC Barcelona and Olympiakos at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017.
Barcelona and Olympiakos teams pose before the group D Champions League soccer match between FC Barcelona and Olympiakos at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017.
British referee Douglas Ross (C) stands on the field before the UEFA Champions League group D football match FC Barcelona vs Olympiacos FC at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on Ocotber 18, 2017.
British line referee Douglas Ross waves his flag near Barcelona's Samuel Umtiti during the group D Champions League soccer match between FC Barcelona and Olympiakos at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017.
Barcelona players line up in the rain before the the UEFA Champions League group D football match FC Barcelona vs Olympiacos FC at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on Ocotber 18, 2017.
Barcelona's Lionel Messi reacts during the group D Champions League soccer match between FC Barcelona and Olympiakos at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017.
Barcelona's Lionel Messi applauds before the group D Champions League soccer match between FC Barcelona and Olympiakos at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017.
Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi warms up before the UEFA Champions League group D football match FC Barcelona vs Olympiacos FC at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on Ocotber 18, 2017.
A couple uses their smartphone as rain falls from the stands before the group D Champions League soccer match between FC Barcelona and Olympiakos at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017.
A supporter battles heavy rain before the group D Champions League soccer match between FC Barcelona and Olympiakos at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017.
Supporters battle heavy rain before the group D Champions League soccer match between FC Barcelona and Olympiakos at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017.
Olympiacos players warm up before the UEFA Champions League group D football match FC Barcelona vs Olympiacos FC at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on Ocotber 18, 2017.
Supporters wear raincoats as heavy rain falls before the group D Champions League soccer match between FC Barcelona and Olympiakos at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017.
Heavy rain falls from the stands before the group D Champions League soccer match between FC Barcelona and Olympiakos at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017.
A supporter shows his team scarf as rain falls from the stands before the group D Champions League soccer match between FC Barcelona and Olympiakos at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017.
