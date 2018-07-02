TODAY'S PAPER
SportsSoccer

World Cup: Belgium vs. Japan

Belgium and Japan meet in the World Cup knockout stage round of 16 in Russia on July 2, 2018.

Belgium's forward Romelu Lukaku controls the ball during
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / JUAN BARRETO

Belgium's forward Romelu Lukaku controls the ball during the Russia 2018 World Cup round of 16 football match between Belgium and Japan at the Rostov Arena in Rostov-On-Don on July 2, 2018.

Belgium's forward Romelu Lukaku (L) challenges Japan's defender
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / JEWEL SAMAD

Belgium's forward Romelu Lukaku (L) challenges Japan's defender Yuto Nagatomo and Japan's defender Maya Yoshida (back R) during the Russia 2018 World Cup round of 16 football match between Belgium and Japan at the Rostov Arena in Rostov-On-Don on July 2, 2018.

Belgium's forward Eden Hazard eyes the ball during
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ODD ANDERSEN

Belgium's forward Eden Hazard eyes the ball during the Russia 2018 World Cup round of 16 football match between Belgium and Japan at the Rostov Arena in Rostov-On-Don on July 2, 2018.

Japan's forward Genki Haraguchi heads the ball during
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / FILIPPO MONTEFORTE

Japan's forward Genki Haraguchi heads the ball during the Russia 2018 World Cup round of 16 football match between Belgium and Japan at the Rostov Arena in Rostov-On-Don on July 2, 2018.

Japan's forward Yuya Osako reacts after falling during
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / JEWEL SAMAD

Japan's forward Yuya Osako reacts after falling during the 2018 World Cup round of 16 match between Belgium and Japan at the Rostov Arena in Rostov-On-Don on July 2, 2018.

Belgium's forward Eden Hazard challenges Japan's forward Genki
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / JEWEL SAMAD

Belgium's forward Eden Hazard challenges Japan's forward Genki Haraguchi (back) during the Russia 2018 World Cup round of 16 football match between Belgium and Japan at the Rostov Arena in Rostov-On-Don on July 2, 2018.

Belgium's midfielder Kevin De Bruyne (L) reacts as
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / JACK GUEZ

Belgium's midfielder Kevin De Bruyne (L) reacts as Japan's defender Hiroki Sakai sits on the ground during the Russia 2018 World Cup round of 16 football match between Belgium and Japan at the Rostov Arena in Rostov-On-Don on July 2, 2018.

Japan's Yuto Nagatomo holds his arms up prior
Photo Credit: AP / Petr David Josek

Japan's Yuto Nagatomo holds his arms up prior the round of 16 match between Belgium and Japan at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena, in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Monday, July 2, 2018.

Japan's Makoto Hasebe challenges for the ball during
Photo Credit: AP / Petr David Josek

Japan's Makoto Hasebe challenges for the ball during the round of 16 match between Belgium and Japan at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena, in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Monday, July 2, 2018.

