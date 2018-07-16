France World Cup celebration

Scenes from France's World Cup championship celebration on Monday in Paris.

France's players celebrate on the roof of a bus while parading down the Champs-Elysee avenue in Paris, Monday, July 16, 2018. France is readying to welcome home the national soccer team for a parade down the Champs-Elysees, where tens of thousands thronged after the team's 4-2 victory over Croatia Sunday.

French player Olivier Giroux shows te cup at the presidential Elysee Palace after the parade down the Champs-Elysees, where tens of thousands thronged after the team's 4-2 victory over Croatia at the Monday, July 16, 2018 in Paris.

French player Paul Pogba lifts the cup with Brigitte Macron, wife of French President Emmanuel Macron, at the Elysee Palace after the parade down the Champs-Elysees, where tens of thousands thronged after the team's 4-2 victory over Croatia at the Monday, July 16, 2018 in Paris.

French President Emmanuel Macron, second center, his wife Brigitte, and team captain Hugo Lloris holding the cup, react at the Elysee Palace after the parade down the Champs-Elysees, where tens of thousands thronged after the team's 4-2 victory over Croatia at the Monday, July 16, 2018 in Paris.

France's Kylyan MBappe, center, waves from the roof of a bus while parading down the famed Champs-Elysee avenue in Paris, Monday, July 16, 2018. France is readying to welcome home the national soccer team for a parade down the Champs-Elysees, where tens of thousands thronged after the team's 4-2 victory over Croatia Sunday.

French goalkeeper and captain Hugo Lloris holds the cup as the French soccer team arrives at Charles de Gaulle airport, Monday, July 16, 2018 in Roissy, north of Paris. France prepares to welcome home the national soccer team for a victory lap down the grand Champs-Elysees avenue, where hundreds of thousands thronged after the team's 4-2 victory Sunday over Croatia to capture the soccer World Cup.

French goalkeeper Hugo Lloris holds the cup next to head coach Didier Deschamps, left, as the French soccer team arrives at Charles de Gaulle airport, Monday, July 16, 2018 in Roissy, north of Paris. France is preparing to welcome home the national soccer team for a victory lap down the grand Champs-Elysees avenue, where hundreds of thousands thronged after the team's 4-2 victory Sunday over Croatia to capture the trophy.

The crowd gathers on the Champs-Elysees avenue to welcome the French soccer team for a parade a day after the French team victory in the soccer World Cup, in Paris, Monday, July 16, 2018. France is readying to welcome home the national soccer team for a parade down the Champs-Elysees, where tens of thousands thronged after the team's 4-2 victory over Croatia Sunday.