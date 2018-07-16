TODAY'S PAPER
France World Cup celebration

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Scenes from France's World Cup championship celebration on Monday in Paris.

France's players celebrate on the roof of a
Photo Credit: AP / Eric Feferberg

France's players celebrate on the roof of a bus while parading down the Champs-Elysee avenue in Paris, Monday, July 16, 2018. France is readying to welcome home the national soccer team for a parade down the Champs-Elysees, where tens of thousands thronged after the team's 4-2 victory over Croatia Sunday.

Well-wishers cheer the victorious French team parading aboard
Photo Credit: AP / Claude Paris

Well-wishers cheer the victorious French team parading aboard a bus on the famed Champs Elysees avenue in Paris, France, after their 4-2 victory Sunday over Croatia to capture the trophy in the final of the FIFA World Cup, Monday, July 16, 2018.

French player Olivier Giroux shows te cup at
Photo Credit: AP / Francois Mori

French player Olivier Giroux shows te cup at the presidential Elysee Palace after the parade down the Champs-Elysees, where tens of thousands thronged after the team's 4-2 victory over Croatia at the Monday, July 16, 2018 in Paris.

France's victorious World Cup team descends in a
Photo Credit: AP / Thibault Camus

France's victorious World Cup team descends in a bus upon Paris' packed Champs-Elysees avenue after the team's 4-2 victory over Croatia, Monday, July 16, 2018 in Paris. Hundreds of thousands of people thronged there to capture the World Cup.

French player Paul Pogba lifts the cup with
Photo Credit: AP / Francois Mori

French player Paul Pogba lifts the cup with Brigitte Macron, wife of French President Emmanuel Macron, at the Elysee Palace after the parade down the Champs-Elysees, where tens of thousands thronged after the team's 4-2 victory over Croatia at the Monday, July 16, 2018 in Paris.

The crowd cheers France's victorious World Cup team
Photo Credit: AP / Thibault Camus

The crowd cheers France's victorious World Cup team descending in a bus upon Paris' packed Champs-Elysees avenue after the team's 4-2 victory over Croatia, Monday, July 16, 2018 in Paris. Hundreds of thousands of people thronged there to capture the World Cup.

French President Emmanuel Macron, second center, his wife
Photo Credit: AP / Francois Mori

French President Emmanuel Macron, second center, his wife Brigitte, and team captain Hugo Lloris holding the cup, react at the Elysee Palace after the parade down the Champs-Elysees, where tens of thousands thronged after the team's 4-2 victory over Croatia at the Monday, July 16, 2018 in Paris.

A fan is pictured during the parade of
Photo Credit: AP / Claude Paris

A fan is pictured during the parade of the victorious French World Cup soccer team on the famed Champs Elysees avenue in Paris, France, after their 4-2 victory Sunday over Croatia to capture the trophy in the final of the FIFA World Cup, Monday, July 16, 2018.

France's Kylyan MBappe, center, waves from the roof
Photo Credit: AP / Claude Paris

France's Kylyan MBappe, center, waves from the roof of a bus while parading down the famed Champs-Elysee avenue in Paris, Monday, July 16, 2018. France is readying to welcome home the national soccer team for a parade down the Champs-Elysees, where tens of thousands thronged after the team's 4-2 victory over Croatia Sunday.

A ball thrown by a soccer fan is
Photo Credit: AP / Jean-Francois Badias

A ball thrown by a soccer fan is pictured in the air as French soccer players waves from a bus in a cloud of smoke during a parade on the famed Champs Elysees avenue in Paris, France, after their 4-2 victory Sunday over Croatia to capture the trophy in the final of the FIFA World Cup, Monday, July 16, 2018.

France's victorious World Cup team descends upon Paris'
Photo Credit: AP / Thibault Camus

France's victorious World Cup team descends upon Paris' packed Champs-Elysees avenue after the team's 4-2 victory over Croatia, Monday, July 16, 2018 in Paris. Hundreds of thousands of people thronged there after France beat Croatia 4-2 on Sunday to capture the World Cup.

From left, France's Alphonse Areola, Benjamin Pavard, Corentin
Photo Credit: AP / Eric Feferberg

From left, France's Alphonse Areola, Benjamin Pavard, Corentin Tolisso and Presnel Kimpembe take pictures as they stand on the roof of a bus while parading down the Champs-Elysee avenue in Paris, Monday, July 16, 2018. France is readying to welcome home the national soccer team for a parade down the Champs-Elysees, where tens of thousands thronged after the team's 4-2 victory over Croatia Sunday.

The victorious French World Cup soccer team waves
Photo Credit: AP / Claude Paris

The victorious French World Cup soccer team waves from a bus during a parade on the famed Champs Elysees avenue in Paris, France, after their 4-2 victory Sunday over Croatia to capture the trophy in the final of the FIFA World Cup, Monday, July 16, 2018.

French goalkeeper and captain Hugo Lloris holds the
Photo Credit: AP / Bob Edme

French goalkeeper and captain Hugo Lloris holds the cup as the French soccer team arrives at Charles de Gaulle airport, Monday, July 16, 2018 in Roissy, north of Paris. France prepares to welcome home the national soccer team for a victory lap down the grand Champs-Elysees avenue, where hundreds of thousands thronged after the team's 4-2 victory Sunday over Croatia to capture the soccer World Cup.

French goalkeeper Hugo Lloris holds the cup next
Photo Credit: AP / Bob Edme

French goalkeeper Hugo Lloris holds the cup next to head coach Didier Deschamps, left, as the French soccer team arrives at Charles de Gaulle airport, Monday, July 16, 2018 in Roissy, north of Paris. France is preparing to welcome home the national soccer team for a victory lap down the grand Champs-Elysees avenue, where hundreds of thousands thronged after the team's 4-2 victory Sunday over Croatia to capture the trophy.

The crowd cheers France's victorious World Cup team
Photo Credit: AP / Thibault Camus

The crowd cheers France's victorious World Cup team descending in a bus upon Paris' packed Champs-Elysees avenue after the team's 4-2 victory over Croatia, Monday, July 16, 2018 in Paris. Hundreds of thousands of people thronged there to capture the World Cup.

The crowd gathers on the Champs-Elysees avenue to
Photo Credit: AP / Eric Feferberg

The crowd gathers on the Champs-Elysees avenue to welcome the French soccer team for a parade a day after the French team victory in the soccer World Cup, in Paris, Monday, July 16, 2018. France is readying to welcome home the national soccer team for a parade down the Champs-Elysees, where tens of thousands thronged after the team's 4-2 victory over Croatia Sunday.

The crowd gathers to welcome the French soccer
Photo Credit: AP / Thibault Camus

The crowd gathers to welcome the French soccer team for a parade a day after the French team victory in the soccer World Cup, Monday, July 16, 2018 in Paris. France is readying to welcome home the national soccer team for a parade down the Champs-Elysees, where tens of thousands thronged after the team's 4-2 victory over Croatia Sunday. The Arc de Triomphe is seen in background.

