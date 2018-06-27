TODAY'S PAPER
73° Good Afternoon
73° Good Afternoon
SportsSoccer

Germany eliminated, Sweden and Mexico advance at World Cup

Germany's Thomas Mueller wipes his face after the

Germany's Thomas Mueller wipes his face after the Group F match against South Korea at the 2018 World Cup in the Kazan Arena in Kazan, Russia, on Wednesday. Photo Credit: AP / Lee Jin-man

By The Associated Press
Print

MOSCOW — Defending champion Germany has been eliminated in the group stage of the World Cup in a 2-0 stoppage-time loss to South Korea and Sweden has topped Group F with a 3-0 win over Mexico.

South Korea’s first goal in injury time was initially disallowed for offside but that decision was overturned after a video review — meaning Mexico would advance to the knockout stage with Sweden despite the heavy loss.

All four teams had a chance to advance in games that were being played simultaneously and Sweden’s comprehensive lead over Mexico put Germany into prime position to advance as well — provided the Germans could score against the South Koreans.

That was the problem, for Germany.

The mood of Mexico fans at the game in Yekaterinburg improved when news filtered in that South Korean goalkeeper Joe Hyeon-woo was holding the Germans at bay in Kazan.

They cheered wildy when Kim Young-gwon turned in a shot home from six meters. Initially flagged offside, the goal has finally been allowed after a VAR review.

Son Heung-min made it 2-0 later in stoppage time.

By The Associated Press

New York Sports

6/26/18: Flores' walk-off single leads Mets in win Watch: Flores' walk-off single wins it for Mets
6/26/18: Severino tosses a gem to lead the MLB highlights: Yankees 6, Phillies 0
Mets first baseman Wilmer Flores celebrates his walk-off, Flores’ 10th-inning single boosts Mets past Pirates
Starting pitcher Luis Severino of the Yankees throws Lennon: Nobody does it better than Severino
Giants defensive back Janoris Jenkins walks from the Body found at house of Giants CB Jenkins
The Liberty's Tina Charles controls the play against Liberty can’t stop Taurasi in loss to Mercury