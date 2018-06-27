World Cup: Germany vs. South Korea

Germany faces South Korea in a FIFA World Cup Group F match on Wednesday at Kazan Arena in Kazan, Russia.

Football fans wave German flags ahead of the group F match between South Korea and Germany, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kazan Arena in Kazan, Russia, Wednesday, June 27, 2018.

Niklas Suele of Germany warms up prior the FIFA World Cup 2018 group F preliminary round soccer match between South Korea and Germany in Kazan, Russia, 27 June 2018.

Supporter of Korea cheers prior to the FIFA World Cup 2018 group F preliminary round soccer match between South Korea and Germany in Kazan, Russia, 27 June 2018.

Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer of Germany Group F South Korea vs Germany, Kazan, Russian Federation - 27 Jun 2018 Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer of Germany reacts prior the FIFA World Cup 2018 group F preliminary round soccer match between South Korea and Germany in Kazan, Russia, 27 June 2018.

(L to R) Germany's defender Joshua Kimmich, Germany's midfielder Leon Goretzka, Germany's forward Timo Werner and Germany's forward Julian Brandt gather on the pitch ahead of the Russia 2018 World Cup Group F football match between South Korea and Germany at the Kazan Arena in Kazan on June 27, 2018.

Germany supporters pose for a picture ahead of the Russia 2018 World Cup Group F football match between South Korea and Germany at the Kazan Arena in Kazan on June 27, 2018.

South Korea supporters pose with the national flag ahead of the Russia 2018 World Cup Group F football match between South Korea and Germany at the Kazan Arena in Kazan on June 27, 2018.

A South Korea supporter poses with facepaint ahead of the Russia 2018 World Cup Group F football match between South Korea and Germany at the Kazan Arena in Kazan on June 27, 2018.

Germany fans enjoy the pre match atmosphere prior to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group F match between Korea Republic and Germany at Kazan Arena on June 27, 2018 in Kazan, Russia.