MOSCOW -- Germany has had a humiliating exit at the World Cup, extending the curse for defending champions. Germany needed a win to have a shot at advancing from Group F but conceded two goals in stoppage time in a 2-0 loss to South Korea. That allowed Sweden and Mexico to advance. The Swedes recovered quickly from a stoppage-time loss to Germany to beat Mexico 3-0.

And so for the fourth time in five World Cups this millennium, the Cup holder has been knocked out in the group stage. Germany, a four-time winner, joins France, Italy and Spain among the fallen champs.

South Korea scored in added time to take a 1-0 lead after Kim Young-gwon turned in a shot from six meters. Initially flagged offside, the goal has finally been allowed after a VAR review.

Son Heung-min made it 2-0 on the break after goalkeeper Manuel Neuer came up the field to help his teammates outside the South Korea box. But South Korea recovered the ball and Ju Se-jong set up Son Heung-min, who finished it off.

The South Koreans, semifinalists in 2002, are the first team from Asia to beat the defending champions at the World Cup.