TODAY'S PAPER
73° Good Afternoon
73° Good Afternoon
SportsSoccer

World Cup: Germany vs. South Korea

By The Associated Press
Print

MOSCOW -- Germany has had a humiliating exit at the World Cup, extending the curse for defending champions. Germany needed a win to have a shot at advancing from Group F but conceded two goals in stoppage time in a 2-0 loss to South Korea. That allowed Sweden and Mexico to advance. The Swedes recovered quickly from a stoppage-time loss to Germany to beat Mexico 3-0.

And so for the fourth time in five World Cups this millennium, the Cup holder has been knocked out in the group stage. Germany, a four-time winner, joins France, Italy and Spain among the fallen champs.

South Korea scored in added time to take a 1-0 lead after Kim Young-gwon turned in a shot from six meters. Initially flagged offside, the goal has finally been allowed after a VAR review.

Son Heung-min made it 2-0 on the break after goalkeeper Manuel Neuer came up the field to help his teammates outside the South Korea box. But South Korea recovered the ball and Ju Se-jong set up Son Heung-min, who finished it off.

The South Koreans, semifinalists in 2002, are the first team from Asia to beat the defending champions at the World Cup.

MORE PHOTOS

Germany's Thomas Mueller wipes his face after the Defending champ Germany eliminated at World Cup Mexico's Andres Guardado, left, and Sweden's Mikael Lustig Sweden beats Mexico, but both advance at World Cup A Mexico fan poses outside the Ekaterinburg Arena World Cup: Mexico vs. Sweden Germany supporters pose for a picture ahead of World Cup: Germany vs. South Korea Argentina players celebrates his side's second goal by Argentina scrapes into knockout stage with win over Nigeria Croatia goalkeeper Lovre Kalinic, second from right, saves Croatia reserves halt hard-fighting Iceland at World Cup Denmark's Andreas Cornelius, left, and France's Presnel Kimpembe Denmark advances in drab draw with France Australia's Tomi Juric, left, and Peru's Anderson Santamaria Australia eliminated, Peru leaves Cup on high note French soccer fans show a World Cup trophy Fans of the World Cup Spain players celebrate following the 2018 FIFA World Spain, Portugal head to knockout round after draws Morocco's Achraf Hakimi, left, and Spain's Thiago challenge World Cup: Spain vs. Morocco Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the Russia World Cup: Portugal vs. Iran Uruguay's Luis Suarez, centre, celebrates with Nahitan Nandez Uruguay beats Russia, finishes atop Group A Toronto FC forward Sebastian Giovinco and New York Torrent a winner in NYCFC managerial debut Colombia's James Rodriguezl, left, and Poland's Lukasz Piszczek, Falcao scores, Colombia beats Poland at World Cup Japan's Yuto Nagatomo, right, and Senegal's Moussa Vague Honda goal gives Japan a draw with Senegal England's Harry Kane celebrates his team's 6-1 victory Kane scores hat trick in England's rout of Panama Germany's Toni Kroos, left, duels for the ball Kroos scores late to give Germany 2-1 win over Sweden