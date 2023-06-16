SportsSoccer

Gregg Berhalter agrees to return as US national team coach, AP source says

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK — Gregg Berhalter has agreed to return as U.S. national team coach after being cleared in a domestic violence investigation, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday night because an announcement had not been made. An announcement by the U.S. Soccer Federation was likely on Friday, the person said.

Earlier in the night, Jesse Marsch's agent, Ron Waxman, tweeted his client will not become the American coach.

More soccer news

Didn't find what you were looking for?

Newsday Logo

ONE-DAYSALE5¢ a week for 5 6 months

Get Unlimited Access

Cancel anytime