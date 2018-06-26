TODAY'S PAPER
World Cup: Iceland vs. Croatia

By The Associated Press
ROSTOV-ON-DON, Russia — Fielding a side filled with reserves, Croatia ended Iceland's first ever World Cup run with a 2-1 win in Rostov-on-Don.

Milan Badelj crashed a volley against the bar, and moments later scored for Croatia in the 53rd minute, sprinting into the area to fire a bouncing shot past goalkeeper Hannes Halldorsson.

Croatia playmaker Luka Modric led the already-qualified Croats for 65 minutes before being taken off, as his team remained in low-gear for most of the match to contain the Icelanders who had needed a win to hope for a place in the last 16.

Iceland equalized with a penalty shot taken by Gylfi Sigurdsson in the 76th minute after substitute Dejan Lovren carelessly handled the ball. But Ivan Perisic punished a defensive error to make it 2-1 at 90 minutes.

Iceland's Birkir Bjarnason looks down after Croatia's Ivan
Photo Credit: AP / Natacha Pisarenko

Iceland's Birkir Bjarnason looks down after Croatia's Ivan Perisic scored his side's second goal during the group D match between Iceland and Croatia, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Tuesday, June 26, 2018.

Croatia players celebrate after their teammate Ivan Perisic
Photo Credit: AP / Natacha Pisarenko

Croatia players celebrate after their teammate Ivan Perisic scored his side's second goal during the group D match between Iceland and Croatia, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Tuesday, June 26, 2018.

Iceland goalkeeper Hannes Halldorsson, left, watches teammate reacts
Photo Credit: AP / Mark Baker

Iceland goalkeeper Hannes Halldorsson, left, watches teammate reacts after Croatia's Milan Badelj scored a goal during the group D match between Iceland and Croatia, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Tuesday, June 26, 2018.

Iceland's Johann Gudmundsson, left, and Croatia's Tin Jedvaj
Photo Credit: AP / Natacha Pisarenko

Iceland's Johann Gudmundsson, left, and Croatia's Tin Jedvaj fight for the ball during the group D match between Iceland and Croatia, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Tuesday, June 26, 2018.

Iceland's Gylfi Sigurdsson, right, duels for the ball
Photo Credit: AP / Vadim Ghirda

Iceland's Gylfi Sigurdsson, right, duels for the ball with Croatia's Duje Caleta-Car during the group D match between Iceland and Croatia, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Tuesday, June 26, 2018.

Iceland's Ragnar Sigurdsson, left, duels for the ball
Photo Credit: AP / Vadim Ghirda

Iceland's Ragnar Sigurdsson, left, duels for the ball with Croatia's Josip Pivaric during the group D match between Iceland and Croatia, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Tuesday, June 26, 2018.

Croatia goalkeeper Lovre Kalinic, second from right, saves
Photo Credit: AP / Natacha Pisarenko

Croatia goalkeeper Lovre Kalinic, second from right, saves during the group D match between Iceland and Croatia, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Tuesday, June 26, 2018.

Croatia's Josip Pivaric controls the ball during the
Photo Credit: AP / Natacha Pisarenko

Croatia's Josip Pivaric controls the ball during the group D match between Iceland and Croatia, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Tuesday, June 26, 2018.

Iceland's Hordur Magnusson, left, with Croatia's Tin Jedvaj
Photo Credit: AP / Mark Baker

Iceland's Hordur Magnusson, left, with Croatia's Tin Jedvaj jump for the ball during the group D match between Iceland and Croatia, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Tuesday, June 26, 2018.

Iceland's Alfred Finnbogason, left, tries to score past
Photo Credit: AP / Natacha Pisarenko

Iceland's Alfred Finnbogason, left, tries to score past Croatia goalkeeper Lovre Kalinic during the group D match between Iceland and Croatia, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Tuesday, June 26, 2018.

Croatia's Luka Modric, right, duels for the ball
Photo Credit: AP / Vadim Ghirda

Croatia's Luka Modric, right, duels for the ball with Iceland's Johann Gudmundsson during the group D match between Iceland and Croatia, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Tuesday, June 26, 2018.

Iceland's Johann Gudmundsson reacts after missing a chance
Photo Credit: AP / Vadim Ghirda

Iceland's Johann Gudmundsson reacts after missing a chance to score during the group D match between Iceland and Croatia, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Tuesday, June 26, 2018.

