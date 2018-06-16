Lionel Messi had a penalty kick saved as Argentina drew 1-1 with a typically tough Iceland making an impressive World Cup debut on Saturday.

Messi failed to restore his team's lead when his 64th-minute spot-kick to Hannes Halldorsson's right was at a good height for the goalkeeper to get two strong hands behind the ball.

Argentina opened the scoring in the 19th with a world-class finish by Sergio Aguero, spinning away from a defender to fire a rising left-foot shot.

Iceland levelled four minutes later via Alfred Finnbogason's volley.

The tiny Nordic island team created several first-half chances despite having only around 25 percent possession, and put up a solid wall to deny Argentina's waves of second-half attacks.

