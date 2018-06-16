TODAY'S PAPER
Soccer

World Cup: Argentina vs. Iceland

By The Associated Press
Lionel Messi had a penalty kick saved as Argentina drew 1-1 with a typically tough Iceland making an impressive World Cup debut on Saturday.

Messi failed to restore his team's lead when his 64th-minute spot-kick to Hannes Halldorsson's right was at a good height for the goalkeeper to get two strong hands behind the ball.

Argentina opened the scoring in the 19th with a world-class finish by Sergio Aguero, spinning away from a defender to fire a rising left-foot shot.

Iceland levelled four minutes later via Alfred Finnbogason's volley.

The tiny Nordic island team created several first-half chances despite having only around 25 percent possession, and put up a solid wall to deny Argentina's waves of second-half attacks.

Argentina's Sergio Aguero, left, challenges for the ball
Photo Credit: AP / Ricardo Mazalan

Argentina's Sergio Aguero, left, challenges for the ball with Iceland's Gylfi Sigurdsson during the group D match between Argentina and Iceland at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, June 16, 2018.

Argentina's Lionel Messi covers his face during the
Photo Credit: AP / Ricardo Mazalan

Argentina's Lionel Messi covers his face during the group D match between Argentina and Iceland at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, June 16, 2018.

Argentina's Sergio Aguero celebrates after scoring his side's
Photo Credit: AP / Victor Caivano

Argentina's Sergio Aguero celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the group D match between Argentina and Iceland at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, June 16, 2018.

Iceland's Emil Hallfredsson, left, challenges for the ball
Photo Credit: AP / Ricardo Mazalan

Iceland's Emil Hallfredsson, left, challenges for the ball with Argentina's Sergio Aguero, center, during the group D match between Argentina and Iceland at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, June 16, 2018.

Iceland's Alfred Finnbogason, left, and Argentina's Nicolas Otamendi
Photo Credit: AP / Antonio Calanni

Iceland's Alfred Finnbogason, left, and Argentina's Nicolas Otamendi fight for the ball during the group D match between Argentina and Iceland at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, June 16, 2018.

Iceland players applaud after draw 1-1 in the
Photo Credit: AP / Victor Caivano

Iceland players applaud after draw 1-1 in the group D match between Argentina and Iceland at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, June 16, 2018.

Iceland's Emil Hallfredsson reacts after colliding with Argentina's
Photo Credit: AP / Rebecca Blackwell

Iceland's Emil Hallfredsson reacts after colliding with Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, during the group D match between Argentina and Iceland at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, June 16, 2018.

Argentina's Lionel Messi, right, challenges for the ball
Photo Credit: AP / Ricardo Mazalan

Argentina's Lionel Messi, right, challenges for the ball with Iceland's Birkir Bjarnason during the group D match between Argentina and Iceland at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, June 16, 2018.

Argentina goalkeeper Wilfredo Caballero reacts after Iceland's Alfred
Photo Credit: AP / Antonio Calanni

Argentina goalkeeper Wilfredo Caballero reacts after Iceland's Alfred Finnbogason scores his side's opening goal during the group D match between Argentina and Iceland at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, June 16, 2018.

Argentina's Lionel Messi, right, shake hands with Iceland's
Photo Credit: AP / Ricardo Mazalan

Argentina's Lionel Messi, right, shake hands with Iceland's Birkir Bjarnason at the end of the group D match between Argentina and Iceland at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, June 16, 2018.

Iceland's Ari Skulason hugs a woman after a
Photo Credit: AP / Matthias Schrader

Iceland's Ari Skulason hugs a woman after a draw during the group D match between Argentina and Iceland at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, June 16, 2018.

Argentina's Lionel Messi holds a ball during the
Photo Credit: AP / Ricardo Mazalan

Argentina's Lionel Messi holds a ball during the group D match between Argentina and Iceland at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, June 16, 2018.

