World Cup: Nigeria vs. Iceland

By The Associated Press
VOLGOGRAD, Russia — Ahmed Musa gave Nigeria its first win at this year's World Cup, and gave Argentina a gift.

Musa scored two second-half goals to help the Nigerians beat Iceland 2-0 Friday and move into second place in the group behind already-qualified Croatia.

Nigeria will face Argentina in its final group match on Tuesday in St. Petersburg. If Nigeria wins, it will advance to the round of 16. But if Argentina claims all three points, it can still advance depending on the result of the other match between Croatia and Iceland.

Musa, Nigeria's all-time leading World Cup scorer with four goals, has played well against Argentina before. His two previous goals came at the 2014 tournament in Brazil in a group match against the two-time champions.

Nigeria's John Obi Mikel, left, and Iceland's Gylfi
Photo Credit: AP / Darko Vojinovic

Nigeria's John Obi Mikel, left, and Iceland's Gylfi Sigurdsson compete for the ball during the group D match between Nigeria and Iceland at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Volgograd Arena in Volgograd, Russia on Friday.

Nigeria's Oghenekaro Etebo, right, fights for the ball
Photo Credit: AP / Themba Hadebe

Nigeria's Oghenekaro Etebo, right, fights for the ball with Iceland's Birkir Saevarsson during the group D match between Nigeria and Iceland at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Volgograd Arena in Volgograd, Russia on Friday.

Iceland's Aron Gunnarsson, left, and Iceland's Ragnar Sigurdsson
Photo Credit: AP / Andrew Medichini

Iceland's Aron Gunnarsson, left, and Iceland's Ragnar Sigurdsson greet fans at the end of the group D match between Nigeria and Iceland at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Volgograd Arena in Volgograd, Russia on Friday.

Nigeria's Ahmed Musa celebrates after scoring his team's
Photo Credit: AP / Darko Vojinovic

Nigeria's Ahmed Musa celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the group D match between Nigeria and Iceland at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Volgograd Arena in Volgograd, Russia on Friday.

Nigeria's John Obi Mikel waves to his team's
Photo Credit: AP / Darko Vojinovic

Nigeria's John Obi Mikel waves to his team's supporters after their 2-0 win in group D over Iceland at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Volgograd Arena in Volgograd, Russia on Friday.

From left, Iceland's Aron Gunnarsson, Iceland's Sverrir Ingason
Photo Credit: AP / Themba Hadebe

From left, Iceland's Aron Gunnarsson, Iceland's Sverrir Ingason and Iceland's Ragnar Sigurdsson greet supporters at the end of the group D match between Nigeria and Iceland at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Volgograd Arena in Volgograd, Russia on Friday.

Nigeria goalkeeper Francis Uzoho, right, stops a kick
Photo Credit: AP / Andrew Medichini

Nigeria goalkeeper Francis Uzoho, right, stops a kick from Iceland's Alfred Finnbogason during the group D match between Nigeria and Iceland at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Volgograd Arena in Volgograd, Russia on Friday.

Nigeria's Ahmed Musa, left, is embraced by a
Photo Credit: AP / Darko Vojinovic

Nigeria's Ahmed Musa, left, is embraced by a teammate as they celebrate their 2-0 win over Iceland in their group D match at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Volgograd Arena in Volgograd, Russia on Friday.

Iceland's Alfred Finnbogason watches the ball from the
Photo Credit: AP / Themba Hadebe

Iceland's Alfred Finnbogason watches the ball from the ground during the group D match between Nigeria and Iceland at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Volgograd Arena in Volgograd, Russia on Friday.

Nigeria's Ahmed Musa, left, celebrates with teammates after
Photo Credit: AP / Themba Hadebe

Nigeria's Ahmed Musa, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the group D match between Nigeria and Iceland at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Volgograd Arena in Volgograd, Russia on Friday.

Nigeria's Victor Moses, left, and Iceland's Birkir Bjarnason
Photo Credit: AP / Andrew Medichini

Nigeria's Victor Moses, left, and Iceland's Birkir Bjarnason challenge for the ball during the group D match between Nigeria and Iceland at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Volgograd Arena in Volgograd, Russia on Friday.

Nigeria's Ahmed Musa celebrates with at the end
Photo Credit: AP / Themba Hadebe

Nigeria's Ahmed Musa celebrates with at the end of the group D match between Nigeria and Iceland at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Volgograd Arena in Volgograd, Russia on Friday.

Nigeria's Kenneth Omeruo, left, and Nigeria goalkeeper Francis
Photo Credit: AP / Andrew Medichini

Nigeria's Kenneth Omeruo, left, and Nigeria goalkeeper Francis Uzoho, react after Iceland's Gylfi Sigurdsson missed a penalty kick during the group D match between Nigeria and Iceland at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Volgograd Arena in Volgograd, Russia on Friday.

Iceland's Kari Arnason holds a baby at the
Photo Credit: AP / Themba Hadebe

Iceland's Kari Arnason holds a baby at the end of the group D match between Nigeria and Iceland at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Volgograd Arena in Volgograd, Russia on Friday.

Iceland's Sverrir Ingason, right, leaps as he heads
Photo Credit: AP / Darko Vojinovic

Iceland's Sverrir Ingason, right, leaps as he heads the ball clear of Nigeria's Odion Ighalo the group D match between Nigeria and Iceland at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Volgograd Arena in Volgograd, Russia on Friday.

