TODAY'S PAPER
70° Good Evening
SEARCH
70° Good Evening
SportsSoccer

Girelli's hat trick lifts Italy into next round of World Cup

Italy's Cristiana Girelli, center, celebrates after scoring her

Italy's Cristiana Girelli, center, celebrates after scoring her side's second goal during the Women's World Cup Group C soccer match between Italy and Jamaica at the Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims, France, Friday, June 14, 2019.  Photo Credit: AP/Francisco Seco

By The Associated Press
Print

REIMS, France — Cristiana Girelli scored a hat trick to put Italy into the second round of the Women’s World Cup with a 5-0 victory over Jamaica on Friday.

It was Italy’s second hat trick at the World Cup, as Girelli joined Carolina Morace, who did it at the inaugural 1991 tournament. Girelli’s three goals were the third hat trick so far this World Cup.

Italy upset Australia 2-1 in its opening Group C match with a goal in stoppage time. It positioned the squad to advance out of the group stage with a victory over Jamaica.

Girelli’s first goal was on a penalty kick she got two chances at making. Jamaica goalkeeper Sydney Schneider saved Girelli’s low penalty shot to the right post, but video review determined Schneider came off her line too soon.

Girelli scored on her second attempt to get Italy rolling.

Aurora Galli came in as a substitute for Italy and scored twice to push the final score to 5-0.

The night before the match, Jamaican sprint great Usain Bolt used Skype to call into a team gathering of the Reggae Girlz and encouraged them to “to go out there and do your best. You don’t worry about what other people are thinking.”

Jamaica lost 3-0 to Brazil in its opening match.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Jordan Eberle of the Islanders skates against the Herrmann: Eberle sees in Isles what Tavares could not
Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence participates in a Giants first-rounders Lawrence, Baker sign rookie deals
Jordan Eberle of the Islanders celebrates his first-period Isles re-sign Jordan Eberle to five-year deal
Hofstra guard Justin Wright-Foreman has workout for a half Hofstra's Wright-Foreman hopes to hear his name at NBA Draft
Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom looks up at DeGrom shows frustration with shift
Starting pitcher J.A. Happ of the Yankees reacts Happ, Yankees blow 4-0 lead in loss to White Sox
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search