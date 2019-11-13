Teenager Joe Scally has yet to appear in a league game for New York City FC, but the homegrown player’s days with the club already are numbered.

NYCFC has agreed to send LI’s Scally, 16, to Borussia Mönchengladbach of Germany, the clubs announced Wednesday, as part of a seven-figure deal. The Lake Grove native will stay with NYCFC through the 2020 MLS season before joining Gladbach in January 2021, a day after his 18th birthday.

In a news release, Scally said he was excited to join the German side, which currently sits atop the Bundesliga table.

“As a kid you always want to play in Europe and in one of the best leagues in the world. I couldn’t be happier,” said Scally’s statement. “Looking towards next season, I hope to play a lot of minutes and help out the team as much as I can as we look to achieve our goals. It’s always the same for us, to finish first in the league and win MLS Cup.”

Scally, NYCFC’s second homegrown player, is the club’s first academy graduate to join a major European club.

A report by ESPN said NYCFC will receive an initial fee around $2 million, but that number could grow as high as $7 million based on appearance bonuses.

According to NYCFC, the club also will receive a sell-on percentage if the fullback is sold to another club.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“This move is a culmination of work from our Academy staff and the Club to build him up from when he arrived as a 13-year-old to where he is today,” said NYCFC sporting director Claudio Reyna in a release. “I personally want to recognize the entire Academy for the work they’ve done in developing Joe. It’s extremely exciting for the Club and we’re very happy for him.”

Scally signed his first professional deal with NYCFC as a 15-year-old in March 2018, making his professional debut in a U.S. Open Cup match that June while continuing to appear for the club’s academy teams. He also plays for the United States youth teams in international competitions, recently appearing in the U-17 World Cup.

Injuries kept Scally from breaking into the NYCFC first team in 2019, according to Reyna and others at the club, but he’s expected to contribute for City next season before making the move to Gladbach.

“He feels he can play already, he wants to play,” Reyna told Newsday last month. “He’s obviously very athletic up and down in a right wing back position, has a very good delivery, he attacks well. He still obviously has so much to learn but there’s no doubt next year he’ll play, he’ll make that next step.”

Scally will join a handful of young players from the area to jump to Germany in the last year. Red Bulls academy product Tyler Adams joined New York’s sister club, RB Leipzig, last January, while Gio Reyna, son of Claudio, arrived at Borussia Dortmund from the NYCFC academy over the summer.