Champions League: Juventus vs. Valencia

Cristiano Ronaldo was sent off with a straight red card in his Juventus Champions League debut as the Italian side faced Valencia in a UEFA Champions League Group H match on Wednesday at Mestalla Stadium in Valencia, Spain.

Juventus' forward Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after being sent off during the UEFA Champions League soccer match between Valencia CF and Juventus FC at Mestalla stadium in Valencia, Spain, 19 September 2018.

Juventus' Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after receiving a red card during the UEFA Champions League group H football match between Valencia CF and Juventus FC at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia on September 19, 2018.

Juventus' forward Cristiano Ronaldo is consoled by Valencia's head coach Marcelino Garcia Toral (L) after being sent off during the UEFA Champions League soccer match between Valencia CF and Juventus FC at Mestalla stadium in Valencia, Spain, 19 September 2018.

Juventus' Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo (2L) reacts after receiving a red card during the UEFA Champions League group H football match between Valencia CF and Juventus FC at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia on September 19, 2018.

Valencia's Brazilian defender Gabriel Paulista (L) vies with Juventus' Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo during the UEFA Champions League group H football match between Valencia CF and Juventus FC at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia on September 19, 2018.

Juventus' forward Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after being sent off during the UEFA Champions League soccer match between Valencia CF and Juventus FC at Mestalla stadium in Valencia, Spain, 19 September 2018.

Juventus' Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo (down) gestures after receiving a red card during the UEFA Champions League group H football match between Valencia CF and Juventus FC at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia on September 19, 2018.

Juventus' Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo (L) reacts next to Juventus' Italian midfielder Federico Bernardeschi after receiving a red card during the UEFA Champions League group H football match between Valencia CF and Juventus FC at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia on September 19, 2018.

Juventus' forward Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after being sent off during the UEFA Champions League soccer match between Valencia CF and Juventus FC at Mestalla stadium in Valencia, Spain, 19 September 2018.