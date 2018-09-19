Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access has been extended until Oct 1st. Enroll now to continue your access.

Champions League: Juventus vs. Valencia

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Cristiano Ronaldo was sent off with a straight red card in his Juventus Champions League debut as the Italian side faced Valencia in a UEFA Champions League Group H match on Wednesday at Mestalla Stadium in Valencia, Spain.

Juventus' forward Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after being sent
Photo Credit: JUAN CARLOS CARDENAS/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock / JUAN CARLOS CARDENAS/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Juventus' Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after receiving
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / JAVIER SORIANO

Juventus' forward Cristiano Ronaldo is consoled by Valencia's
Photo Credit: JUAN CARLOS CARDENAS/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock / JUAN CARLOS CARDENAS/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Juventus' Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo (2L) reacts after
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / JOSE JORDAN

Valencia's Brazilian defender Gabriel Paulista (L) vies with
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / JAVIER SORIANO

Juventus' forward Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after being sent
Photo Credit: JUAN CARLOS CARDENAS/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock / JUAN CARLOS CARDENAS/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Juventus' Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo (down) gestures after
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / JAVIER SORIANO

Juventus' Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo (L) reacts next
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / JOSE JORDAN

Juventus' forward Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after being sent
Photo Credit: KAI FOERSTERLING/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock / KAI FOERSTERLING/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Juventus' Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo (L) reacts after
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / JOSE JORDAN

