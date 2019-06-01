TODAY'S PAPER
Champions League: Liverpool beats Tottenham to win its sixth European title

Liverpool's Divock Origi, left, celebrates with his teammates

Liverpool's Divock Origi, left, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League final soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Saturday, June 1, 2019. Photo Credit: AP/Felipe Dana

By The Associated Press
MADRID — No tears of pain this time for Mohamed Salah, who needed only 108 seconds to banish his Champions League final heartbreak.

Once Salah dispatched his early penalty against Tottenham, Liverpool was on the path to a sixth European title on Saturday night.

And Juergen Klopp has his first title as Liverpool manager, a year after defeat in the final to Real Madrid against whom Salah was forced off with a shoulder injury.

This time it was Tottenham midfielder Moussa Sissoko's arm that gifted Liverpool the early penalty opening — blocking Sadio Mane's shot after 21 seconds — and Salah converted from the spot.

On a hot and humid night in Madrid, where Tottenham came to life only in the final 20 minutes of its first European Cup final, Liverpool took until the 87th minute to complete the job when Divock Origi struck to seal a 2-0 victory.

After two losing finals since triumphing in 2005, Liverpool finally rose to third in the all-time list of European champions behind 13-time winner Real Madrid and AC Milan on seven titles.

