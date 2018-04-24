TODAY'S PAPER
Champions League semifinal: Liverpool vs. Roma

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Liverpool hosts Roma in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal on Tuesday at Anfield in Liverpool.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, right, celebrates scoring his side's
Photo Credit: AP / Peter Byrne

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, right, celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with Roberto Firmino during their Champions League, Semifinal first leg soccer match at Anfield in Liverpool, England, Tuesday April 24, 2018.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, center, celebrates with teammates after
Photo Credit: AP / Rui Vieira

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League semifinal, first leg, soccer match between Liverpool and Roma at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, England, Tuesday, April 24, 2018.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring his side's
Photo Credit: AP / Rui Vieira

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League semifinal, first leg, soccer match between Liverpool and Roma at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, England, Tuesday, April 24, 2018.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, center, celebrates with teammates after
Photo Credit: AP / Rui Vieira

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League semifinal, first leg, soccer match between Liverpool and Roma at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, England, Tuesday, April 24, 2018.

Liverpool's Sadio Mane reacts during the Champions League
Photo Credit: AP / Rui Vieira

Liverpool's Sadio Mane reacts during the Champions League semifinal, first leg, soccer match between Liverpool and Roma at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, England, Tuesday, April 24, 2018.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, right, scores his side's second
Photo Credit: AP / Peter Byrne

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, right, scores his side's second goal of the game against Roma during their Champions League, Semifinal first leg soccer match at Anfield, Liverpool, England, Tuesday April 24, 2018.

Former Liverpool player and manager Kenny Dalglish, center,
Photo Credit: AP / Dave Thompson

Former Liverpool player and manager Kenny Dalglish, center, smiles on the stands during the Champions League semifinal, first leg, soccer match between Liverpool and AS Roma at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, England, Tuesday, April 24, 2018.

Liverpool's Jordan Henderson, right, vies for the ball
Photo Credit: AP / Dave Thompson

Liverpool's Jordan Henderson, right, vies for the ball with Roma's Radja Nainggolan during the Champions League semifinal, first leg, soccer match between Liverpool and AS Roma at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, England, Tuesday, April 24, 2018.

Roma's Juan Jesus, left, and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah
Photo Credit: AP / Rui Vieira

Roma's Juan Jesus, left, and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah run for the ball during the Champions League semifinal, first leg, soccer match between Liverpool and Roma at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, England, Tuesday, April 24, 2018.

Liverpool's Andy Robertson, right, kicks the ball in
Photo Credit: AP / Rui Vieira

Liverpool's Andy Robertson, right, kicks the ball in front of Roma's Cengiz Under during the Champions League semifinal, first leg, soccer match between Liverpool and Roma at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, England, Tuesday, April 24, 2018.

Liverpool fans support their team prior to the
Photo Credit: AP / Rui Vieira

Liverpool fans support their team prior to the Champions League semifinal, first leg, soccer match between Liverpool and Roma at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, England, Tuesday, April 24, 2018.

Roma's Cengiz Under fights for the ball with
Photo Credit: AP / Dave Thompson

Roma's Cengiz Under fights for the ball with Liverpool's Virgil Van Dijk, right, during the Champions League semifinal, first leg, soccer match between Liverpool and AS Roma at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, England, Tuesday, April 24, 2018.

Roma's Radja Nainggolan runs with the ball chased
Photo Credit: AP / Dave Thompson

Roma's Radja Nainggolan runs with the ball chased by Liverpool's Jordan Henderson during the Champions League semifinal, first leg, soccer match between Liverpool and AS Roma at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, England, Tuesday, April 24, 2018.

Smoke from flares engulfs some soccer fans as
Photo Credit: AP / Peter Byrne

Smoke from flares engulfs some soccer fans as they gather ahead of their Champions League, Semi Final First Leg soccer match between Liverpool and Roma, at Anfield in Liverpool, England, Tuesday April 24, 2018.

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp sits on the bench
Photo Credit: AP / Dave Thompson

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp sits on the bench during the Champions League semifinal, first leg, soccer match between Liverpool and AS Roma at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, England, Tuesday, April 24, 2018.

Roma's Daniele De Rossi, left, and Federico Fazio
Photo Credit: AP / Rui Vieira

Roma's Daniele De Rossi, left, and Federico Fazio run during warm up before the Champions League semifinal, first leg, soccer match between Liverpool and Roma at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, England, Tuesday, April 24, 2018.

Soccer fans stand on top of a police
Photo Credit: AP / Dave Thompson

Soccer fans stand on top of a police van amid smoke from flares outside the stadium before the Champions League semifinal, first leg, soccer match between Liverpool and AS Roma at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, England, Tuesday, April 24, 2018.

Roma fans cheer prior to the Champions League
Photo Credit: AP / Rui Vieira

Roma fans cheer prior to the Champions League semifinal, first leg, soccer match between Liverpool and Roma at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, England, Tuesday, April 24, 2018.

Roma fans hold up scarf that reads: ''Moscow''
Photo Credit: AP / Rui Vieira

Roma fans hold up scarf that reads: ''Moscow'' and cheer prior to the Champions League semifinal, first leg, soccer match between Liverpool and Roma at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, England, Tuesday, April 24, 2018.

Liverpool supporters light red flares outside the stadium
Photo Credit: AP / Dave Thompson

Liverpool supporters light red flares outside the stadium before the Champions League semifinal, first leg, soccer match between Liverpool and AS Roma at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, England, Tuesday, April 24, 2018.

Roma's Daniele De Rossi runs during warm up
Photo Credit: AP / Rui Vieira

Roma's Daniele De Rossi runs during warm up before the Champions League semifinal, first leg, soccer match between Liverpool and Roma at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, England, Tuesday, April 24, 2018.

