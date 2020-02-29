Seven to be inducted into Long Island Soccer Player Hall of Fame

The Long Island Soccer Player Hall of Fame announced on Saturday that it will welcome seven in the 2020 class.

Former MLS player Chris Wingert, the DiMartino sisters of Massapequa — Christina, Vicki and Gina of Massapequa — former U.S. national team player and All-American Mary Frances Monroe, and former professional players Paul Grafer and Gary Sullivan will be inducted on March 7 at the Huntington Hilton.

Former Adelphi men’s coach Bob Montgomery will receive the first “Paul LeSueur Ambassador of the Game Award,” named for the late executive director and given to “an outstanding member of the soccer community that has shown extraordinary sacrifice and leadership in the Long Island soccer community and beyond.”

“I am incredibly proud to announce the LISPHOF Class of 2020,” Long Island Soccer Player Hall of Fame founder Kevin L. McCrudden said in a statement. “It represents a great cross section of some of Long Island’s greatest and most successful and decorated players. Some that had huge careers and others that struggled in the early days of soccer to find a place to play, but all were able to play in professional leagues that took years of struggling to make soccer a mainstream success. Both men and women.”

Wingert played at St. John the Baptist High School in West Islip, was an All-American at St. John’s University, and played in the MLS for the Columbus Crew, Colorado Rapids, Real Salt Lake and NYC FC.

Christina (Tina) DiMartino was the NSCAA/adidas National High School Player of the Year and Gatorade New York State Player of the Year in 2004 while playing at Massapequa High School. She was an All-American at UCLA and played professionally. She was inducted into the New York State High School Hall of Fame in 2018.

Victoria DiMartino won a state championship with Massapequa in 2006, played on the first U.S. women’s U17 World Cup team in New Zealand, played collegiately at Boston College and later played professionally.

Gina DiMartino won state championships in 2004 and 2006 while playing for Massapequa, played collegiately at Boston College and played for the U.S. women’s U16, U17, U20 and U23 national teams. She also played professionally and played alongside sister Christina for the Philadelphia Independence of the Women’s Professional Soccer League.

Monroe was an All-American at Northport High School, winning a state title in 1996. She played collegiately at UConn and UCLA and was an All-American for both schools. Monroe was also a U.S Women’s National Team member.

Grafer was an All-American at St. Mary’s High School in 1992, and was a member of the U.S. under-20 national team and Olympic team player pools. He was a college All-American at The College of William & Mary. He also played nine years of professional soccer.

Sullivan played for the Colorado Rapids of MLS from 2004-06 and later played for the Long Island Rough Riders of the USL from 2006-11. He was a three-time MLS All-Star and USL player of the year.